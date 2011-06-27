Used 2012 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

28k miles after 6kmiles hard road trip schooby , 09/15/2012 35 of 35 people found this review helpful I bought this 2012 Chevy Colorado with the 3.7 liter 5 used with 21,000 miles. I then took it on a 6,000 mile road trip this September 2012 thru 22 states. From Charleston South Carolina, to Great Falls Montana to Parker Arizona back to Charleston. The Last leg of the trip from AZ to SC I towed a 2000 Dodge Dakota single cab with a frame hitch behind my Colorado. throughout the entire trip the truck ran excellent. Before towing the Dodge I averaged 24.5 MPG highway at about 75 MPH. Towing the Dodge I managed 15-19 MPG. driving up the continentual divides in both Arizona and New Mexico I was able to maintain a steady speed of 70 MPH while towing. The truck would run at about 2500 RPM. Report Abuse

2010 to 2012 2WD Colorado Crew Cab LT2 Z71 nickz71 , 08/03/2012 41 of 42 people found this review helpful I have owned 2 Chevy Colorado Crew Cabs starting with an '05 LS Crew Cab and 2.8L engine and a 2010 Crew Cab with 3.7L engine. Both were 2WD. My family and I have found this configuration to be more useful and appealing than the purchase of a compact SUV. The reason I write this is because besides the great service and reliability, the new 3.7L in 2WD actually gets as good or better than the 2.8L. We routinely drive 330 mi. each way to a family cabin. On three recent trips (May, June, July) we got 26.3, 26.5, and 26.7 mpg on one leg. This was with AC on or off. It just confuses me how some say this truck get no better mpg than full size trucks. It gets 17-19 city and 24 to +26 highway.

cheapest decent truck 12rado4life , 11/09/2014 19 of 21 people found this review helpful I bought a 2012 colorado crew cab used w/ 21,400 miles with the 5 cyl. 3.7L engine. The 4 cyl. engine was too weak, and fuel efficiency difference was only 1 mpg. Alone with luggage I get 24.5 mpg at 66 mph. With more ppl and luggage its more like 22 mpg. In houstons mix of highway and city I tend to get 19-20 mpg. It now has 60,000 miles and have had a $400 sensor go out. Ride and road noise are not the best, but livable. Turning radius better than full size, but not great. I find fuel mileage is significantly better than full size trucks, and I have had no issues with the drivetrain. This truck has no frills, but its reliable. This is the midsize truck to buy if you want value.

Great value Dave , 03/24/2018 1LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) 17 of 19 people found this review helpful Bought this in 2013 as a certified used truck from a Chevy Dealer with just over 20,000 miles. I drive it a LOT it's at 136,000 miles plus now. Trans fluid changeout at 75K I use full syn oil and average about 7500 miles between changes and it could go farther. Have used 4wd several times in dirt and snow tracks well in all conditions. Plugs changed at 99K with OEM AC Delco Iridium took about 45 minutes. Coolant change at 120K a low maintenance great performing truck at far less than a comparable Toyota. I only paid 25K including tax license and financing over 4 years. The traction control and abs work very well rear seat legroom is good. The other day a brand new 2018 Toyota wanted to race from a stop light in a 40 zone. He got me on the hole shot but by 3rd gear the DOHC gave me enuf to pass his new Toy by at about 55 LOL and he has the V6. Only mods are a K&N and 235 75 R 16 Hankook ATM's. That guy spent over 38K for his truck. I laughed all the way to the bank. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value