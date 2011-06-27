Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342/456 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque190 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Power Convenience Package Deleteyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rubberized Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Vinyl 60/40 Split-Bench Front Seatyes
AM/FM Radio w/CD Playeryes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room44 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Exterior Options
P235/75R16 All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Deep Tinted Glassyes
Trailering Equipmentyes
Measurements
Front track59.6 in.
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight3685 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Ground clearance10.2 in.
Height67.6 in.
Maximum payload1410 lbs.
Wheel base111.3 in.
Width68.6 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Steel Green Metallic
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Deep Navy
  • Summit White
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pewter, vinyl
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P235/75R16 tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
