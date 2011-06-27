Used 2005 Chevrolet Colorado Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Take this truck and ... Truckhound , 06/24/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful The truck I have is a company vehicle I've used since new. It only failed to start once and I only needed to wait 10 minutes to have it start. Reason unknown. This truck has been serviced regularly and performs flawlessly. Canadian winters are no obstacle as long as you have winter tires and keep a couple of sand bags over the rear axle for severe winters. If driven with a light touch the fuel economy is outstanding even with a decent load. The interior is very spartan cheap in fact. It is functional, the climate controls work well but I dearly miss a center armrest of some kind. There isn't much this truck won't do. You can take this truck, put it to task and it won't let you down! Report Abuse

Epic Fail Gunslinger , 08/09/2015 2dr Regular Cab ZQ8 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) 24 of 33 people found this review helpful The truck is an electrical and engine mechanical nightmare. Problems are too many to list. But here is a few common annoying issues. Tires wear on the front end no matter how many or by who the alignment is done by. There is a theft deterrent ignition that will make you late to muliple appointments on a regular basis. Changein the ignition switch is a costly waist of time. The fix for this issue is to wait 10minutes and try again starting the truck. Hopefully it does. The blower for the a/c works when it wants to. Eventually leadeing to a 100% failure burning out the wireing harness also. Dash lighting works 60% of the time. There is a sound made by the engine top end that sounds like the truck is a diesel. This is a gasoline engined vehicle. Exhause manifold cracks if water is splashed on it while driveing. Basically this is why chevrolet is no longer the manufacturer of choice for me. I've been a chevy fan for most of my life. They managed to change my opinion by designeing and building this truck with the help of crackheads. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Bitterness of Poor Quality Bill , 07/01/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful In the year that I've owned this truck, I've gone through 3 sets of tires, 8 alignments, 2 body control modules, and 2 brake light switches. Chevy knows about a serious problem with the front suspension on this truck (they've issued 5 service bulletins to their dealerships on this subject) that causes the front tires to wear prematurely and excessive vibration. The truck won't hold an alignment. What is worse is that I've been in the process of lemon lawing this truck since March and Chevrolet refuses to acknowledge or take responsibility for the problem. The tires are so bad now that the treads are separating. Whatever you do spare yourself the horrible experience of owning a Colorado. Report Abuse

Built Cheap 05 Colorado jsken , 04/15/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This truck is cheaply built. I have had to replace the tires on it at 30K miles. Now they tell me I need to spend $1500-2000 on new brakes, shocks, struts, and tie rods. I have had the front end aligned once and it needs it again at 50K miles. The interior molding in the windshield was ruined after 1 year. Numerous rattles and squeaks. I would be ashamed as a manufacturer to sell this vehicle. Report Abuse