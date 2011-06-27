Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt Sedan Consumer Reviews

Good Value for a Commuter Car Troy Crawford , 01/04/2016 XFE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 61 of 63 people found this review helpful I purchased this car as a commuter vehicle and it has not disappointed. I needed to be able to squeeze 3 kids in the backseat in a pinch, but knew that 95% of the time it would me driving to or for work alone. To be clear, it is a cheap car - the interior is not fancy, it comes with very few features and it does not have the performance of the 250hp sports car. However, it does get from A to B reliably and I have had no maintenance issues and my actual mileage is around 34 mpg. To be clear, if you are attempting to impress dates or beat people of the line, it is not the car for you. If you are looking to for a cheap sedan which for a daily driver which can fit a few passengers in a pinch, you are going to be hard pressed to find a better value. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love This Car bjdittberner1@madisoncollege.edu , 08/14/2015 XFE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I bought this Car with 75,000 Miles on it. Car Has Never Had an warranty submissions on it. I am A certified mechanic so I know cars in and out. There is a few minor problems like water getting in threw the front windows seals causing the front speakers to go in and out at times. And The Seal On The Front Headlights Can Go out letting moisture fill up the lens. Only 50$ to replace and I did it myself. NOTHING MAJOR. THese cars are bullet proof. Nothing mechanically has ever went wrong with this car at 85,000 miles already. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

A cheap, but reliable daily driver. Bob Porter , 04/29/2015 LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I bought this car, an LS Coupe when GM was offering deep discounts to clear inventory in its final production year. In that regards, I got an excellent price on a mediocre vehicle. My son like the sporty looks of the coupe, but its tiny trunk opening and wide doors are significant drawbacks and I would have preferred the 4 door. However, after 5 years of driving, it has been very reliable and gets pretty good fuel economy. As it likely has little trade in value, we will likely keep it for another winter, as equipped with proper winter tires, it gets us through the cold Canadian snowy season. It is very comfortable for 2 hour drives but would not be our choice for a long road trip.

Best car I've owned 180,000 and going strong. harleyrider4 , 06/04/2013 XFE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought my 2010 cobalt from a Chevrolet dealer. Right from the begining I had problems. First I found a few things wrong covered under warranty. The problem is they ordered the wrong weatherstrip 4 times and the dealership is 45 minutes away. The same dealer also had printed its own window sticker that stated the car has traction control and ABS which I found out last winter it doesn't. Now the best part on May 13 2013 The Ignition Key is Stuck in the Run position. Took it to a different dealer since I could Not Shut Car Off. 220.00 dollars for a new Ign. lock cylinder. GM knows this is a common problem! I made a complant with GM. After jerking me around for three weeks they denied my claim Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability