Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt Sedan Consumer Reviews
Good Value for a Commuter Car
I purchased this car as a commuter vehicle and it has not disappointed. I needed to be able to squeeze 3 kids in the backseat in a pinch, but knew that 95% of the time it would me driving to or for work alone. To be clear, it is a cheap car - the interior is not fancy, it comes with very few features and it does not have the performance of the 250hp sports car. However, it does get from A to B reliably and I have had no maintenance issues and my actual mileage is around 34 mpg. To be clear, if you are attempting to impress dates or beat people of the line, it is not the car for you. If you are looking to for a cheap sedan which for a daily driver which can fit a few passengers in a pinch, you are going to be hard pressed to find a better value.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love This Car
I bought this Car with 75,000 Miles on it. Car Has Never Had an warranty submissions on it. I am A certified mechanic so I know cars in and out. There is a few minor problems like water getting in threw the front windows seals causing the front speakers to go in and out at times. And The Seal On The Front Headlights Can Go out letting moisture fill up the lens. Only 50$ to replace and I did it myself. NOTHING MAJOR. THese cars are bullet proof. Nothing mechanically has ever went wrong with this car at 85,000 miles already.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A cheap, but reliable daily driver.
I bought this car, an LS Coupe when GM was offering deep discounts to clear inventory in its final production year. In that regards, I got an excellent price on a mediocre vehicle. My son like the sporty looks of the coupe, but its tiny trunk opening and wide doors are significant drawbacks and I would have preferred the 4 door. However, after 5 years of driving, it has been very reliable and gets pretty good fuel economy. As it likely has little trade in value, we will likely keep it for another winter, as equipped with proper winter tires, it gets us through the cold Canadian snowy season. It is very comfortable for 2 hour drives but would not be our choice for a long road trip.
Best car I've owned 180,000 and going strong.
I bought my 2010 cobalt from a Chevrolet dealer. Right from the begining I had problems. First I found a few things wrong covered under warranty. The problem is they ordered the wrong weatherstrip 4 times and the dealership is 45 minutes away. The same dealer also had printed its own window sticker that stated the car has traction control and ABS which I found out last winter it doesn't. Now the best part on May 13 2013 The Ignition Key is Stuck in the Run position. Took it to a different dealer since I could Not Shut Car Off. 220.00 dollars for a new Ign. lock cylinder. GM knows this is a common problem! I made a complant with GM. After jerking me around for three weeks they denied my claim
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Check Edmund.com before buying
Before buying check Edmund.com for the repair problem especially with the brake light staying on while driving. The problem existed with the 2008 and still continues with the 2010. Constantly at the dealership every 6 months and the dealership is not able to fix the issue
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Cobalt
Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner