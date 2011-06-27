Used 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt Sedan Consumer Reviews
awesome when it starts
My 2008 cobalt sport sedan looks great...I get 37 to 52 mpg inst...this car has a ignition problem that GM ignores. Summer days are worse for this car, you can turn the key constantly, over an over or leave it until the steering column cools off, then it will start...thus, this is not a family car. Its only for going staight to work and back. Do not buy a cobalt. Auto trans.
Love it
I have never owned an american made car before this one. I love this thing! it rides great, so quiet, has given me up to the 50's in mpg on highway. displays everything on a screen that i would ever want to know. I got it with 32,000 miles on it and haven't had any problems. It's a breeze. Fun to drive, reliable, great on gas. highly suggest it for the commuting college student or worker, its great.
Great reliability, fun to drive
The Cobalt is a winner if you are looking for reliability and low maintenance cost. It runs very quiet and his extremely dependable. The interior back seat is a little small but the room up front good. Large trunk and easy access to the engine compartment make it easy to work on. Very impressed with the overall reliability, low cost of maintenance, low cost for repairs, 20-25 mpg. A basic car with five star value.
Miss my Kobe
Bought an '08 Cobalt (2.2, 4A) in Sept. '09 as my first car (40k miles). LT package and badging, but much nicer than what the LT lists. I got heated leather seats, premium sound, sunroof, spoiler, foglamps, the whole deal. Put 12k-ish miles on it before it got totaled by a hit-and-run while parked in front of my house (got 11,400 for it and put that down on an '08 Malibu LTZ). The brakes were starting to go at 50k (vibration under hard braking from highway speed), but it got wrecked before I had to have them done. I didn't think anything bad of the interior (nothing to compare it to), but it was a solid car and got me where I needed to go while still having fun. Not flashy, but reliable.
My colbalt
Fun car. But my heated seats went out at 63,000 miles? When i brake hard going down the mountain it feels like its going to fall apart in the front. my Passenger side door lock doesn't work. The chrome is peeling of the interior door latch. Should of got a Kia. If u r going to buy this car keep looking. And if you got to have it test drive the hell out of it. Cause it sounds like some are good and some are not so good. oh and my cruise control works when it wants and my RF tire sensor goes in and out. and other weird problems with my electrical.
