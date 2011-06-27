Used 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt Coupe Consumer Reviews

It's been a great car. Gary , 03/31/2016 LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 58 of 61 people found this review helpful I bought my Cobalt with 100,000 miles on it, so I was expecting it to need some work at sometime or another, and maybe have a leak here or there, but it simply hasn't been the case. I change my own oil and always do a look around underneath the car to check for issues, and I almost always come up empty handed. I now have 157,000 miles on the car, and all I've had to change are the brakes, tires, and a couple control arm bushings. The reliability has been phenomenal. About the only gripe I have is that the interior is very basic and cheap looking Update: now at 200,000+ miles. Still on the original clutch, and still haven’t had to touch the engine other than regular maintenance and a thermostat. Update: 220,000 miles and car was rear ended on the highway. Hit was hard enough to put most of the trunk in the passenger compartment. Car kept me very safe, had only minor bruises from the seatbelt. Great car, I would’ve easily kept racking on the miles had this not happened. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Rollover and walk away mike , 12/10/2008 29 of 31 people found this review helpful We bought this car for my 18 year old daughter for her high school graduation. She loved it and we loved the cost. Last Sunday she had an accident on the highway in which she hit some black ice. Smashed into a wall. And than the car rolled over landing on the roof. She was wearing her seatbelt. Thank God. Without a scratch she gets out of the car. Calls me first and than called 911. I arrived before the emergency services and she was sittinbg on the side of the road with out a scratch on her. Needless to say that after the insurance pays off I will be getting her another Cobalt. This car did a great job in protecting my kid and it will do the same for yours, buy American. All in all I cant thank Chevy caring enough and not cheaping out on the safety aspect of this little economy car Report Abuse

Stay away if you want to live. addybabyface , 03/26/2014 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought this car back in September w/ 40,000miles. Every month starting a week after I bought it, it flashed "low engine power," I went from going 70mph on the free way with my speed dropping dramatically when I was in front of a semi truck. I've taken it in about 8x for this problem, 5 different part have been put in yet low engine power keeps coming up at the worst times. I'm scared to even drive my car. My car keeps telling me to check my air bags yet when I take it in there fine. Three different shops and the chevy dealer to looked at my car. Its a money pit. I'm now having to trade it in take a loss and buy a new car. But I feel karma will come back at me when someone else buys it. Report Abuse

Good car for the $$ Chevy loyal , 07/13/2010 8 of 9 people found this review helpful We bought our Cobalt new in 2008. Got a great deal & are very happy. We had one thing wrong with the mirrors when we first got it but taken care of quick and easy. Our cobalt is a manual & we get about 34-37 mpg on the highway, 30-33 in city. (depending on who is driving). Overall a good car, just not a lot of room in the back seat. Report Abuse