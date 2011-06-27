Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best car experience ever
To be fair, I drove my Cobalt 323,624 miles, no extra maintenance, 37 lifetime combined mpg, 40 mpg in final two years, beautiful blue paint in great shape after 10 years in the Colorado sun, interior decent given its use, engine in perfect condition. Transmission finally gave after 2-3 car-lives. I get paid for driving, and this car not only paid for itself, but then 4 more times! There is nothing wrong with these cars. Miles were approximately 50/50 miles city/highway. And no, I'm not slow, I drive assertively, but not aggressively. Two occasions I scored 44 mpg round trip Denver to Gr. Junction. Car has been sold to a junk dealer, who replaced transmission, and has since resold it. I've heard from the new owner, and the car is still in service.
Amazing car!
I bought my car in April of this year. I'm a 16 year old girl and this is my first car. I have a 2 door lt orange car automatic w. Leather seats. I absolutely love this car! I couldn't have picked a better one! I love driving it and its very reliable. I haven't had anything go wrong with it which is good. But it is a great car for new drivers! I would definitely recommend this car!
Terrible vehicle
I bought this car for my daughter in 2007 and it was horrible. The interior was cheap plastic and paint chipped off the radio buttons making it look terrible. Initially, it had mechanical failures that the dealer wouldn't fix under warranty. I don't know why: maybe getting over on my teenage daughter. It had recalls that I tried to have fixed a few years later, but the dealer refused to fix them because they said it wasn't worth fixing (by then it was about 6 years old). I complained to Chevrolet and they wouldn't do anything either, so I guess they don't stand by their vehicles. Owning this car turned this Chevy family away from buying Chevy cars....at least for a few years. Ten years later we laugh when we see a Cobalt and still avoid Chevy's.
Bulletproof
I have to agree with Jason2012, I think the real problem you all are experiencing is operator error. My 05 Cobalt Coupe rides, handles, preforms and is more reliable than a lot of new cars my friends own. I have an extremely bad back and long trips in the car never irritate it, I find the seats very comfy. The suspension is unreal, it has nearly 150,000km on it and still runs like new. Never had any problems with it, but I always maintain it. I worked at a GM Dealer for quite a while and these cars don't often have problems. They have a bulletproof drivetrain. You could have this car for 300 000 km + if you maintain it. I just wish I had and upgraded model with more options than base.
05 chevy cobalt base model
I bought this car off craigslist for 3,000$ from a mechanic and it's been really reliable faster than an 09 Honda civic and the overall quality is great I have a sound system in mine with 10"inch kicker subs and that's all I hear I never hear the outside I bought it with 151,000 miles on it and it now has 166,000 miles on it and I'm a teen so those I would consider hard miles it has exceptional quality and great acceleration for a 4 cylinder I love it and I definitely recommend this car the safety features are good too the guy who sold it originally crashed it once and usually when you crash cars that becomes history for them but the cobalt was still great I hit a lady with it at 20 mph because she slammed her brakes and I didn't get 1 scratch and with my driving I get 23-24 mpg great car chevy did great thank you and I recommend it
