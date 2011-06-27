Used 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt Coupe Consumer Reviews

11 years and 203K with a Cobalt markjennings , 10/10/2016 LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Bought this car brand new in 2005, LS model 2 door with the 2.2 and automatic. Has a hair over 200K now. Nothing has ever gone wrong with the engine or transmission, it's been a dependable car that has never left me stranded. I love the fact I've never been faced with a $900 timing belt change because the Cobalt uses a chain. The car still runs like new and always manages to get nearly 40 mpg on the highway. I've had all the usual issues that Cobalts seem to have, control arms, wheel bearings, sway bar end links, struts, ignition switch, and a few minor electronic glitches through the years. I consider this stuff mostly normal wear items and was honestly no different than the 1998 Civic I owned previously, the big difference is the Cobalt is much, much cheaper to fix. I'd recommend the cobalt without hesitation, they are basic cars, somewhat spartan in feel, but mine has been a dependable and economical mode of transport. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A very dangerous car Cheri , 12/15/2015 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful When I bought the car I loved it. The body looked new, the inside was well maintained and it had great sound from the stereo. One day I went to unlock the driver door with my key fob, it unlocked but the door would not open. The next day I drove it and smelled some wires burning. I took it to Auto Zone and a mechanic there told me to park it before it catch on fire. He said it was a relay problem which is very dangerous. I called JDByrider and they told me to have it towed to them, I did just that. They pretty much told me I was lying about the problem and the only thing they wanted was a car payment. Not we will try and fix it or get you something else. I only had the car for seven months and still had warranty. I gave the car back over a month ago and they still have it and still want a car payment. Never again will I buy from these people and after doing a research, this 05 cobalt is a very dangerous car. The dealers know it but trying to cover it up. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

It's been a great car! silveeto , 01/21/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I've had my Cobalt for 3 years. Bought with 80,000km and now have 155,000km on it. Aside from oil changes and regular maintenance I haven't had to do a thing to this car. It's fun, zippy, good on gas, and being fully loaded with leather and heated seats I really can't complain about much. The only problem is one that many 2005 gm cars had - intermediate steering shaft gets sloppy. Kind of annoying, but have never felt unsafe... just a 1/4" of play in the steering wheel. My mechanic said it was safe to drive as is or I could spend a small fortune replacing it, so obviously I went the free route, lol. Other than that it's been a fantastic car!

2005 POS Jay P. , 12/30/2015 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought my cobalt 2 1/2 years ago used from a dealer. Everything worked well and seemed like a decent car for me. Fast forward about 45,000 miles and I've put almost 3,500 dollars in it just in the past couple months to keep it on the road. I'm not beating the car to death and probably take better care of it than most. And just this week it seems I have more problems developing, on top of my already deteriorating trasmission and it's problems. I would stay far far away from cobalts. I've had to deal with multiple recalls - due to chevy's incompetence and leading to many people getting in accidents and in some cases, dying. I'm in the process of trying to sell this demon child. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value