Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Truck tbone25 , 06/20/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Cheverolet Builds trucks that are extremely tough and ready to work. The ride in this and all Chevy's is at the top of the class. This truck is built for comfort whether you are driving it in town or on the highway. There is plenty of room in the front or back seats for kids or tall adults to sit comfortably. .

Quality truck 70dave , 08/18/2008 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this truck used with 97,000 miles. Initially bougt a single rear wheel 3500 with 350/auto. Truck was OK, but I really wanted a dually. Went back to same dealership looking to trade and found this crew cab dually with 454/5 spd. What an awesome truck! It has the Western Hauler package which for this truck is basically badging, nice wood console and a 90gal bed mounted gas tank. We use it to pull a 5th wheel camper and it doesn't even know it's there. Maybe not the towing torque of a diesel but for my needs its great and you can't beat the sound of a big block through Flowmasters. My son thinks it's cool to leave four black marks! Do that with a diesel!

It never let me down Justin , 10/02/2007 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I really never needed a truck this heavy duty, but it was a windfall. I was very surprised with how comfortable and roomy the interior was. It was our favorite vehicle to take on long trips, or at least it would have been, if it wasn't for the miserable 12mpg the 454 gets. The ride was stiff, but I expected that. I never really put the truck to the test, but I never had to worry about anything with it. It never left us stranded and we walked away from a highway collision at 65mph with only seatbelt bruises, so it is very safe as well.

This is a beast. L0ve my Ch3vy , 10/18/2007 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have never owned a truck and needed one for work. I picked this one up at an auction and really had no idea what it had been through. It has some body damage and has been a fleet vehicle so I knew it has seen some rough days but the price was righ so I bought it. I've had it for about 6 months and haven't had to do anything to it even though I've put on over 15000 miles. It is a monster but is still easy to drive. The back seat is the biggest most comfortable I've ever seen. I've loaded it with over 2500 pounds of hardwood and honestly, I hardly noticed. The 4wd is rad. It's just a solid, reliable workmonster.