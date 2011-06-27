Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Whole lotta truck!
I have the 6.5 Turbo Diesel motor which I absolutely love...when it runs! I can't stand it when it doesn't run or is having mechanical problems, which seems to be most of the time anymore. I've had overheating problems when I'm towing in the summer, fuel injection pump has been replaced ($1500), also had to replace lift pump, oil pressure switch 3 times, and pmd module twice. But, once you get her running right it's hard to beat it's performance and mpg!
Like a rock
I own a K3500 crew cab with a 454 big block. It has all the power I will ever need. It rides like a one ton, but if you want ride, buy a car. It will fit all your gear, and or family. It pulls like a mule. 4x4 is decent, but the auto hubs could have used a little better engineering. All in all, it is the best thing I have ever bought.
Disappointed in Chevy
I have been a GM owner for over twenty years and this truck will be my last GM vehicle. To be succinct, I have 58,000 miles and need a new bottem end on my engine, and my front end needs to be rebuilt - and this truck has been pampered! Call me crazy, but I think that a $40,000 truck should last more than 58,000 miles. To add insult to injury, GM will do nothing to help offset the cost of repairs. Ford, here I come.
I still love Chevy's but not this one.
I bought my used with 98K miles. After getting new motor, radiator, fuel pump, starter, brakes, heater coil and motor, brake line, rebuilt front end, before it turned 123K over 10k dollars in work and parts. To top that off I was getting 8 to 10 mpg with the 454. I finally couldn't take it anymore and traded for a Dodge diesel. It broke my heart cause I'm a Chevy man at heart. I love my Dodge,but I still may get another Chevy some day. I just think I really got a lemon with this truck and my other Chevy 1999 wasn't this back. Also Chevy really drop the ball when they stopped making the Camaro. That comblined with this truck turned me to Dodge.
