Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Cheyenne Features & Specs

More about the 1995 C/K 3500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle52.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Measurements
Height73.8 in.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Length237.0 in.
Width76.8 in.
Curb weight4347 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • White
  • Forest Green Metallic
