Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Family owned since new. Very reliable and great to drive. Fuel mileage is not that great but considering it is 454 with 4.10 gears 14 mpg is not bad. Could get a 1 ton with better economy but this one is paid for and the average payment on a new one will buy a lot of gas even at $3/gal. Here in rural IA there are many Chev/GMCs of this vintage still working hard. I know it will always start regardless of the temp. I plan to pass this one down to my son (it was my father's truck).

I bought this truck new. I own a construction company and have enjoyed driving this. My son drove it for 3 years and now I am going to sell it. I have a 2000 Silverado 3/4 and it does not have near the power and the seat is very uncomfortable! I have loved owning this truck but my son bought his own car so we do not need it anymore. For anyone who is looking for a great vehicle the 1993 truck with the big engine has been awesome. The gas mileage is not so great but....

Tony T. , 01/01/2016 C3500 Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB

My truck gets about 9~ mpg due to the additional weight of the 12' flatbed. It's very loud even with my 350 5.7l. The transmission is amazing however I cannot speak for the manual as my truck is a 4speed automatic at 188,000mi that loves sailing around 45-55 mph with an innovative 4th gear overdrive you'd think you're driving around in a very loud luxury car; even while towing 4000lbs. Maintenance on these trucks is easy, I just recently replaced my front suspension (upper, lower arm, tie rods, ect.) with 2 people and a bunch of hand tools. Everything under the hood is easily accessed. The only downside is the transmission is very expensive to rebuild due to it being one of the first in the line of new GM auto transmissions with a chip however with good care it will last a long time. I move vending machines with my truck and before I bought it I had to rent vehicles. I would rent a f450 sd gas flatbed which drove like a brick and drank gas like water costing me about $130 in gas for a trip out about 170 miles. Whereas my 93 Cheyenne drove like a dream and cost half as much in gas. These old trucks do not die if you take care of them. I've heard stories of people driving cheyenne trucks pushing 500kmi and I believe it, these trucks are beasts. The ride comfort is excellent after driving 5-10 miles in my grand marquis my back starts to hurt, but in my cheyenne even with a bench seat I can drive 200 miles and be happy. The handling is great after replacing my front suspension and getting a front end alignment you can drive this truck with telepathy if you wanted to.