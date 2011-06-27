Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Consumer Reviews
2000 GMC 4dr crew SLT
Sound truck, no problems with cheap materials, quality in all features. Smooth Quiet ride.
Best truck going
I needed a 3/4 ton truck, 4 wheel drive, leather, and a crew cab. I wanted a gasoline engine. This truck was everything I wanted and then some. I added a body lift and larger wheels and tires, and the rest of it is still factory. My one complaint, is the fuel economy. If they can't improve the gas mileage, give us a bigger tank. Other than that, the only thing better than ny truck would be two of them.
Good, Great, can't complain
I love my truck, it's roomy,inside and out. Good looking auto.
Awesome Truck!
This is the best truck ever made. Very few repairs ever done to it and it has 98,000 and going strong still. Unfortunatley the gas is expensive but you dont buy trucks for gas mileage. Overall this truck is my baby and I'll never give it up.
Power of a 454 with the MPG of a V6!
Very tough. very powerful. This is my first turbo diesel truck, and I am amazed at how strong it pulls. It climbs the steepest hills without losing speed and without shifting out of overdrive. I acheived 20 MPG on my last trip, which is amazing for a truck that's over 5500 lbs and makes 440 lb/ft of torque. All of the 6.5 TD shotcomings you read about were fixed by the time the 2000 rolled out, so I have had NO trouble whatsoever ... never heats up. The 4 speed HD auto is the toughest out there, and the truck drives like a dream. With $1000 in upgrades, this thing will run like a hot rod!
