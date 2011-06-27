  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  4. Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 C/K 2500 Series
5(80%)4(20%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
10 reviews
Write a review
See all C/K 2500 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,741 - $3,593
Used C/K 2500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2000 GMC 4dr crew SLT

Bowhunter, 11/06/2002
3 of 6 people found this review helpful

Sound truck, no problems with cheap materials, quality in all features. Smooth Quiet ride.

Report Abuse

Best truck going

Chevrolet Man, 01/21/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I needed a 3/4 ton truck, 4 wheel drive, leather, and a crew cab. I wanted a gasoline engine. This truck was everything I wanted and then some. I added a body lift and larger wheels and tires, and the rest of it is still factory. My one complaint, is the fuel economy. If they can't improve the gas mileage, give us a bigger tank. Other than that, the only thing better than ny truck would be two of them.

Report Abuse

Good, Great, can't complain

jeri, 08/01/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love my truck, it's roomy,inside and out. Good looking auto.

Report Abuse

Awesome Truck!

Great Truck, 09/23/2008
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is the best truck ever made. Very few repairs ever done to it and it has 98,000 and going strong still. Unfortunatley the gas is expensive but you dont buy trucks for gas mileage. Overall this truck is my baby and I'll never give it up.

Report Abuse

Power of a 454 with the MPG of a V6!

missing MT, 07/01/2006
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Very tough. very powerful. This is my first turbo diesel truck, and I am amazed at how strong it pulls. It climbs the steepest hills without losing speed and without shifting out of overdrive. I acheived 20 MPG on my last trip, which is amazing for a truck that's over 5500 lbs and makes 440 lb/ft of torque. All of the 6.5 TD shotcomings you read about were fixed by the time the 2000 rolled out, so I have had NO trouble whatsoever ... never heats up. The 4 speed HD auto is the toughest out there, and the truck drives like a dream. With $1000 in upgrades, this thing will run like a hot rod!

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all C/K 2500 Series for sale

Related Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles