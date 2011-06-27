Used 2000 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Consumer Reviews

2000 GMC 4dr crew SLT Bowhunter , 11/06/2002 3 of 6 people found this review helpful Sound truck, no problems with cheap materials, quality in all features. Smooth Quiet ride. Report Abuse

Best truck going Chevrolet Man , 01/21/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I needed a 3/4 ton truck, 4 wheel drive, leather, and a crew cab. I wanted a gasoline engine. This truck was everything I wanted and then some. I added a body lift and larger wheels and tires, and the rest of it is still factory. My one complaint, is the fuel economy. If they can't improve the gas mileage, give us a bigger tank. Other than that, the only thing better than ny truck would be two of them. Report Abuse

Good, Great, can't complain jeri , 08/01/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love my truck, it's roomy,inside and out. Good looking auto. Report Abuse

Awesome Truck! Great Truck , 09/23/2008 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This is the best truck ever made. Very few repairs ever done to it and it has 98,000 and going strong still. Unfortunatley the gas is expensive but you dont buy trucks for gas mileage. Overall this truck is my baby and I'll never give it up. Report Abuse