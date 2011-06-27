Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Serves me very well
J Sherman, 03/21/2008
I've had the truck for 10 years and use it as a truck. We pull a travel trailer and have made many long trips. The Chevy is holding up very, very well at 130,000 miles. I expect it to last to 200,000 miles. The only problem I had was head gasket failure due to poor coolant. The coolant was rated for 100k miles but lasted only 60k. The stock sound system is incredible. Fuel mileage is 15 - 16 on the highway; 10 mpg pulling a trailer. The truck has done everything I've asked and we are planning a 12 month trip with it and the travel trailer beginning this summer. Chevy did a good job when they built this vehicle. I made a good purchase.
love
dennis, 07/28/2005
love my new truck
Related Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab info
