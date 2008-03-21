Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series for Sale Near Me
- 249,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,660
- 66,235 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,990
- 64,860 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,337
- 221,403 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,475
- 111,583 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
- 144,555 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,499
- 101,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$3,495
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
J Sherman,03/21/2008
I've had the truck for 10 years and use it as a truck. We pull a travel trailer and have made many long trips. The Chevy is holding up very, very well at 130,000 miles. I expect it to last to 200,000 miles. The only problem I had was head gasket failure due to poor coolant. The coolant was rated for 100k miles but lasted only 60k. The stock sound system is incredible. Fuel mileage is 15 - 16 on the highway; 10 mpg pulling a trailer. The truck has done everything I've asked and we are planning a 12 month trip with it and the travel trailer beginning this summer. Chevy did a good job when they built this vehicle. I made a good purchase.