Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

USEFUL Nick Arceneaux , 03/02/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is the most reliable truck I ever have driven, it withstands extreme abuse on a daily basis and I have only had to change a clutch and a fuel pump. It is easy to work on, I have done all repairs except the clutch changing, and it is a good truck to teach people how to drive a standard.

7 Years of Great Service Mr. Safety , 01/04/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful During the 7 years I've owned the truck, I never had a major equipment failure. The only cons were the tires (Continental General Ameri 500) wore out and cracked @ 24,000 miles. The front brake pads were toast at 27,000 miles, which inturn ate my front rotors. The rear shoes show little sign of wear at 45,000 miles. The body looks as good as the day I bought it, thanks to Zimoyl wax, but New England winters are hard on Detroit iron and I am trading it before cancer sets in (which is always terminal from the copious amounts of salt used on our highways). And yes, I am buying the same truck in a 2004 model.

leaky intake gasket chevy truck craig , 03/29/2009 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Truck is a TRUCK, a workhorse will do what you want it to do. I do not like the thermal 4wd actuator it stinks when it goes out. also the intake manifold gasket leak problem these chevy's have. BUT OVERALL it is a good truck and love to drive it Flush the DEX COOL and use GREEN ANTIFREEZE it works best

pretty but fragile A Golden , 12/02/2007 0 of 1 people found this review helpful My truck has been very lightly used. First, a list of problems: alternator, fuel pump, intake manifold gaskets (twice), engine control module( left me sitting on the side of the road while on vaction), serpentine belt tensioner (fell off and left me sitting the side of the road on another vacation), rusty brake lines, transfer case output shaft retaining clip, ( this broke and left me on the side of the road after loading 1/2 yard of mulch on it), Water pump. I'm sure I've forgotten some others.Oh yah, wiper control module. The steering is too sensitive, It is tiring to drive on a trip with constant corrections. Never offroad. Put a load of wood on it and the rear sags excessively.