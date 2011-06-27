  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  4. Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  5. Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 C/K 2500 Series
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all C/K 2500 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$826 - $1,739
Used C/K 2500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

That's a good truck paw paw!!!!

Cowboy Keith, 03/20/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The best truck I've ever had. Bought it used with 80000 miles. Drove it like I stole it. Still running like a champ with 152000 miles. Drove to the Grand Canyon from South Louisiana when it had 120000 miles. No fear. I'll say it again THE BEST TRUCK I've ever had.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all C/K 2500 Series for sale

Related Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles