  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1999 C/K 1500 Series
Overview
See C/K 1500 Series Inventory
See C/K 1500 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1415
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.0/425.0 mi.325.0/425.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG1415
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm285 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size5.0 l5.0 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4600 rpm230 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.66.3 in.
Measurements
Length227.6 in.227.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.5500 lbs.
Curb weight4561 lbs.4145 lbs.
Height74.4 in.74.0 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Copper Red Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Silver Sand
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Copper Red Metallic
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Dark Copper Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Silver Sand
Interior Colors
  • Blue
  • Neutral
  • Red
  • Gray
  • Red
  • Gray
  • Blue
  • Neutral
See C/K 1500 Series InventorySee C/K 1500 Series Inventory

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles