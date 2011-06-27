  1. Home
Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/646.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Length236.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Height76.0 in.
Maximum payload1793.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ocean Blue
  • Dark Blue
  • Tangier Orange
  • Standard Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Red Orange
  • Tan
  • Olympic White
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Woodland Green
  • Silver Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
