Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

234,000Miles and going Strong! stnrphilip , 01/20/2014 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I picked up a 1992 Chevy Cheyenne 1500 Full size pickup about two years back and am amazed at the quality, and workmanship put into these old beast's. Mine had 145,000 miles on her when i got it and she now has passed 234,000!! No major issues of any kind at this time. I do know i will need to replace the leaf springs and shocks and will add new tires in the spring when weather permits. Yet still she runs great. Mine has the 4.3L V6 engine married to a 5 speed manual tranny. New brakes, brake lines, clutch stage two kit, alternator, radiator, water pump, and oil pump. All that being done as a preventative. I sincerely recommend these trucks, especially the older ones 1992-97 Report Abuse

1997 Chevrolet silverado 1500 ramirezc , 01/04/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my 97 silverado summer of 2002 with 50xxx. I still have the truck with 125xxx and runs excellent. definitely worth what i payed for. With no problems until today besides the maintenance. The only thing that i had problems these couple of months is that is has a bit of a hard time to start in the morning, other than that an excellent and fun truck to drive Report Abuse

Old Reliable big_blue97 , 03/14/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought this truck new in Sept. '96. Used as a daily driver in a rural area with plenty of high way driving as well. Used extensively and driven hard off road. Added a 6" lift and 35" tires, still drives like stock. With an aftermarket exhaust and programmer, I'm still averaging 15mpg. No major problems. Replaced the transmission but was under warranty. Had the A/C system replaced as well as radiator.. but there is also 140,XXX miles on the truck Report Abuse

Old Reliable jvyoung , 01/07/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Sense purchase, my C1500 has been very reliable. I bought the truck for what a truck is built for, work. It's used for hauling, towing, and getting the kids to school. At 115k miles, it's still going strong. Only major repair has been a new clutch. This truck has served us well. Report Abuse