Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5(43%)4(29%)3(14%)2(14%)1(0%)
4.0
7 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,194 - $2,513
Best Vehicle Ever Owned

sleeknight2014, 09/27/2014
C1500 Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab Stepside SB
I bought this 96 step-side manual transmission 2-Dr regular bed truck new in 1997. It has Mark III trim and is customized throughout, overhead lights, wood inside trim, running boards, trim over windows, trim over back lights, rails on trailer bed, big wheels, etc. Its black outside and grey inside. It now has only 84,000 miles. I wouldn't trade it for anything. Have been asked to sell everywhere I go but no way Jose. Only thing I have repaired is water pump, regular oil changes, new spark plugs, new tires, new clutch, upholstery front seats, replace back tail light. I am now 71 years old and apparently its gonna outlast me! I love it. 9-2016-- update: I sold my truck in 7-2015 as I was getting older and needed an automatic transmission. I cried when the man drove it away. Got a great price for it as it was in excellent condition. Now own a Nissan Xterra but liking it too. Still remember my truck and all the great memories I had when I owned it. 9-2018-- update: Well, I still miss my beautiful truck, but the man who bought it has really fixed it up as it did have some minor repairs to be done. Still beautiful. I am still with my Xterra and still like it but miss my truck. 9-2019-- update: Well, still here and with memories of my beautiful truck but still driving the Xterra. It now has only 21,000 miles on it (Model 2012). Guess I'll keep it for awhile.

Great Truck

textruckr, 05/02/2002
First new truck we had purchased. We are still very satisfied with it - pulls great and still gets good mileage. We regularly use it to tow up to 4000# and haven't had any problems yet. This V-6 has more power then the 318 (5.2L) in the 3/4 ton Dodge we traded in on it!

great

chad, 05/08/2003
this truck is awsome

Dad's Truck

Kyoti, 08/12/2009
This was my father's truck, I inherited it after his passing. I am a Ford girl mainly. But this truck isn't bad. Gas mileage however stinks horribly. But the truck overall is nice. Haven't had to do too much work on it, nothing major at least. Just your basic upkeep on a 13 y/o truck. It doesn't see much drive time due to its "open gullet" and constant thirst for gas. Also have other more fuel efficient vehicles. I like this truck, it has alot of 'get-up-and-go'. But this truck has more sentimental value to me. Overall nice truck but make sure you always have gas money on you!

1996 K1500 Poor Quality

Duke Six, 12/25/2006
I bought truck new. At 24,600 miles the transmission went out. Out of 36 month warranty time. Called GM to ask about some help on repair cost. They said I should have bought extended warranty. I guess they know what kind of junk they are building. Alternator out at 39,000. Never ever buy another GM product.

