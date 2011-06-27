  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cavalier
  4. Used 1994 Chevrolet Cavalier
  5. Used 1994 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Cavalier
5(33%)4(33%)3(34%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
9 reviews
Write a review
See all Cavaliers for sale
List Price Estimate
$771 - $1,821
Used Cavalier for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

reliable

jhall, 07/19/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car has been a great car! It's not the coolest looking car, but It's the best car I've owned. Its got around 130,000 miles. Never had any real problems with it. Very reliable.

Report Abuse

A Great Car

cloudchaser9, 05/01/2011
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I just sold my 94' cavalier but it was my first car ever. I got it for 3k with 74,000 miles on it. It now has 104,000 miles after four years of having it. It has been an amazing car and is still running strong. It is so reliable and just plain fun to drive. Noting major has gone wrong. Replaced brakes once, head lights, 1 battery, 1 tire. The great gas mileage was one of my most valued things about this car. These make great cars, especially for town driving.

Report Abuse

good affordable vehicle

cavhappy, 10/12/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car has been very, very good to me. I bought the car 3 years ago and have only had to replace the tcc selanoid and the alternator. The car now has 86,000 miles and runs great. If you want a car that's reliable, gets good gas mileage and is inexpensive; the Cavelier is not a bad choice.

Report Abuse

Just OK

weezmachine, 04/11/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought it used in 2001 with 100,000 miles on it, and it now has 155,000. I know the motor was rebuilt before I bought it. I've replaced the brake pads 3 or 4 times, new rotors, starter went out, new headgasket, window motors replaced twice, trunk leaks, door leaks, replaced the battery, speakers are shot...I could go on with the list repairs I've had done in 4 years. Not to mention it's rusting everywhere! What do you expect for an 11 year old Cavalier though? It's pretty reliable though and it was decent to me for 4 years but I'm sick of putting money into it that I could put into car payments for a newer car.

Report Abuse

Not a bad car

Jonathan Wehr, 03/09/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is not a bad car. I've had it for a little over a year now and I've only had 1 major problem with it. If you have an automatic transmission in this car, make sure your TCC solenoid works. If you slow down from highway speeds and the car shutters and cuts off then chances are, your torque converter solenoid is bad............get it fixed if you want good gas mileage.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Cavaliers for sale

Related Used 1994 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles