Used 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier Wagon Consumer Reviews

loyalcavyowner , 04/24/2004

The car was in the family since 94 and has been reliable for us the entire time. The 3.1 V6 is a powerful engine for this class of car. It has 140K and the only major problems were an alterator and a power steering unit replacement. The only trouble im having with it now is a transmission fluid leak but it still shifts flawlessly. The interior has a few broken pieces as well. Also ther is some surface rust showing up. I definitely recommend this car for those who like a dependable car with lots of people/cargo room. Also, try to find one with a V6.