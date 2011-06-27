Used 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier Wagon Consumer Reviews
Very Dependable Wagon
loyalcavyowner, 04/24/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
The car was in the family since 94 and has been reliable for us the entire time. The 3.1 V6 is a powerful engine for this class of car. It has 140K and the only major problems were an alterator and a power steering unit replacement. The only trouble im having with it now is a transmission fluid leak but it still shifts flawlessly. The interior has a few broken pieces as well. Also ther is some surface rust showing up. I definitely recommend this car for those who like a dependable car with lots of people/cargo room. Also, try to find one with a V6.
