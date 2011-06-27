Used 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.4/395.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room47.6 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.4 in.
Rear leg room31.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
Measurements
Length182.3 in.
Curb weight2689 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Dark Teal Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Bright White
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • White
See Cavalier Inventory

