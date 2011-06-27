Used 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier Consumer Reviews

Oh How I Wish I Had Kept This Car R Carter , 06/16/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my '91 Cavalier-VL in 1991 and regretfully traded it in 2002 for something with less mileage. It had over 186000 miles on it when I traded it. It ran like a champ. Total repair costs for the 11 yrs I had it was probably not over $1000 I bet if even that much. Absolutely the best car I have ever had and wish to this day (in 2009)I still had it. Report Abuse

Fun little car squidjuice , 10/07/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful All I can say is shes 18yrs old and still loved. never thought I would say that about a cavalier! awesome car fun and reliable still babied and in the garage with 3 coats of glaze still original paint and Still looks show room! 2 more years and she a antique these are great fun economy cars

Super Reliable AMF , 05/29/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I ordered this car in late 90. I had problems with hub bearing, starter and heater core much later in life. Changed oil every 3K with 0W-30 year round. Engine never leaked or burned any oil. Motor ran strong up to 120,000 miles when I sold it to friend. Last I heard it was still running and owner was impressed with performance. The car was driven hard at times but just kept on going. If you can find one that has been well maintained I would say it is a good bet. It was the first new car I ever owned so I felt the fluid changes were important. With high miles the motor ran like new and didn't miss a beat. Original muffler and cat converter replaced at 112K. Check oil change records!

Quick and Agile WAStateChevy , 06/11/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car with the 3.1 V6 is very fun to drive. Munce transmission is very durable and responsive. The sound is great from the 3.1. I drove the heck out of it and I love it more than any car I have owned even though it is the oldest car I own.