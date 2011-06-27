Used 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG262626
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/33 mpg22/33 mpg22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)299.2/448.8 mi.299.2/448.8 mi.299.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.13.6 gal.13.6 gal.
Combined MPG262626
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque120 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm120 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm120 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5200 rpm95 hp @ 5200 rpm95 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.37.2 ft.37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.37.8 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.9 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room47.8 in.49.1 in.48.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.36.7 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.49.8 in.48.9 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.30.5 in.34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.52.6 in.53.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity64 cu.ft.nono
Length178.6 in.178.6 in.178.6 in.
Curb weight2529 lbs.2436 lbs.2444 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.1 cu.ft.13.2 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.52.0 in.53.6 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.101.2 in.101.2 in.
Width66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • White
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • White
  • Light Blue Metallic
