Used 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier Consumer Reviews

AMAZING AFTER SO MANY MILES!!!! CypressMJ , 07/26/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I'd have to say I am really proud of my Cavalier VL coupe. She runs great and fast. As a teenager still in the 'wanna-be fast' stage of my life, this baby has all the power I need with a 3.1L engine pulling about 140 horsepower. Other then the lack of stylish exterior and constant rust problems, my car, after 102,456 miles on it, still runs fresh off the dealership. Watch out for that thermostat, though. She'll stick on ya! Report Abuse

Cavalier wagon a trooper juniorgriff , 05/15/2005 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned 17 cars since i have got my licence in '88 and all of them do not compare to this super trooper. I don't think they put too many 6 cylinders. in the wagons, but it is a great engine. Check this... 325,000 kms. AMAZING!! Forget Camrys and Accords. This car will not stop! I am not regular with the oil changes and tune- ups, and I drove it twice to Vancouver from Calgary, and once to Toronto and back! Sure, the paint is faded and there is a little rust around the wheel wells, but I am proud to tell people this old dog is still kicking. The only major thing I have done is brakes, tires and right side ball joint. If this car makes it to 375,000 I am going to write a letter to GM. Great job boys! Report Abuse

Chevy Joel , 02/07/2006 0 of 1 people found this review helpful It's not fast but gas mileage is probably even better than it should be. Bought car private party from original owner. 36k original miles! A lot of plastic in the interior but it's not supposed to be a luxury car. This Chevy handles well and I would recommend it for anyone with a piggybank and a drivers license. Report Abuse

Awesome car! Bibblebop , 02/25/2010 2dr Coupe 0 of 0 people found this review helpful For a car to from point A to B, this car has been great. Twenty years old and still running awesome. I have 95k on it and picked it up 4 years ago with 54k. Its cheap to buy parts for and runs forever. This is my second Cavalier and a true fan. Look around, you still see old Cavaliers everywhere. Thats tells a story on the quality these little cars are known for. Report Abuse