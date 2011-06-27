2019 Chevrolet Camaro Consumer Reviews

WOW!!!! Shane , 05/21/2019 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I have been a Corvette lover for years. I have owned 2. Was ready to upgrade to the Z06 so I started shopping. It took me about 3 hours to make a decision between the Corvette and the Camaro ZL1. I ended up with the ZL1. No regrets. After driving both the Camaro has awesome speed and is much easier to get in and out of. Don't hesitate to make this purchase. Even now when I see a Corvette on the road I don't second guess my decision. The car I got also had an upgraded AWE exhaust and a ROTO FAB cold air intake. It is running close to 670-680 HP. LOVE THIS CAR!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best band for the buck anywhere!! StevesCamaro , 04/17/2019 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) Wow, what a car! Best bang for the buck. Great interior even if somewhat limited visibility. The '19 model makes up for that with the review camera/mirror feature though. Awesome power and it puts it down to the ground without being as sinister and scary as the Corvette. Can't go wrong with this car.

A refined BEAST! Camaro 1SS A10 Howie , 07/10/2019 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) Why Edmunds can't have the correct trim in the drop-down menu is pure laziness on their part. There is no choice for A10, only 6M. Got my '19 1SS for $33,090 before tax/lic due to dealer discounts and I had a Mustang GT so got a $2500 rebate with that as well. The performance of this car is incredible even if I paid $50K. The A10 shifts really quick and is super smooth and rarely ever hunts for gears. It's a blast with the paddles, manual shifting or just put in D and keep it S mode or T on the freeway if you want. Mine is all stock except for a Borla s-type catback. It sounds soooooo good without being overly loud or obnoxious. I think the car looks awesome too with the stock 20s and staggered tires. Full power seat, apple car-play standard are big pluses. Handling and power are on another level. Comfort is very good. Only negative is visiblity which is mostly a hindrance at low speeds around islands in parking lots b/c of the high door sills. Otherwise on the road, hardly ever an issue for me. Gas mileage of course isn't good but hwy can be almost 30 when just cruising in 4cyl mode. I average 17.5 overall. If you want a car that drives/performs well above its price point and sounds like complete beast doing it, look no further.

Amazing car, embarrassing base engine Hans Kaeser , 03/21/2019 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) Just returned a brand new rental Camaro convertible after driving it for about 1,000 miles from and around San Francisco to and around LA. The car handles like a dream, feels solid and well built and its looks are stunning. Just one caveat, go for the 6 or even better the 8. The turbocharged 4 is, frankly, an embarrassment. While absolute power is just ok, there is turbo-lag and the mill sounds like a coffee grinder imitating a lawn mower. This otherwise extraordinary car deserves better.