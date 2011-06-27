  1. Home
Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
9 reviews
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

30 years driving...THIS is my favorite car of all

Lee Alcorn, 01/27/2018
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
30 of 32 people found this review helpful

I absolutely LOVE this car with 1 reservation which I’ll cover ar the end. Beautiful styling inside and out. I drove Chargers (modded R/T, followed by 392 SRT) and wanted the next step up, the Hellcat...but when my SRT was mistaken for a Hellcat regularly, I realized Dodge made a mistake. There should be much more style differentiation between the Hellcat and SRT. If I’m buying a Hellcat I want no question that’s what I bought for that $$. The ZL1 stands out..It does not look like the other models. People have asked “what is that?” “Is that a camaro?”. Absolutely menacing. Score 1 Chevy. Performance: insane acceleration, power, predicability. 10-speed Auto transmission shifts like a superbike. I’ve never experienced anything like it. Read up on this cars specs and flexibility in customing it’s performance, amazing. Not much on the road to challenge you. Interior: I was prepared to be miserable in this car comfort wise....you feel like you’re in a black ops military stealth cockpit lol. 5’8” 280lb bodybuilder...and I’m supremely comfortable. You can cruise comfortably as long as you like and you’ll love every moment. Every feature is laid out so cleanly and logically that every thing you do is inherently intuitive (looking at you Ford when you feel the need to remagine the function of a blinker?? Why???). Tech: This too caught me off guard. My first HUD (heads up display), adds so much to why this car is an “experience”. Custom led lighting (subtle and not overdone. Gorgeous screen, CarPlay, surface device charging, Wi-Fi, OnStar, GPS, crazy control over driving modes, PDR, on and on...like I said...it feels like you’re in some high end military cockpit. 1 reservation = exterior. After buying the ZL1..I realized GM paint issues when I saw it in the sun. Marring/scratches alllllll over a BRAND NEW car. INEXCUSABLE! The clear coat is so thin, pressing your thumbnail into the bumber for example leaves a scratch. Forget washing it without marring it everytime. Thankfully I know a auto paint Jedi. He spent 60 HOURS paint correcting!!!! Then applied CeramicPro to protect it. NOW its absolutely beautiful in any light. This was so disappointing I wrote GM execs. Let me so though, all of the good is SO GOOD, I’m happy still spending that $ out of pocket to make it right. However, GM really needs to address this in manufacturing. Hope this was helpful!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best Camaro so far.

Jonnnn, 07/27/2018
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Having owned many, many Camaro’s over the years I can say without a doubt this was my best purchase. The power, brakes and drivability for the money is mind boggling. The fuel mileage is...well expected for this amount of power. It’s nice driving a car that can’t be touched by 99% of what’s on the road around you. Yet- It’s docile enough that my wife drives it to work once a week without complaining about it. A lot of people ask me about the visibility when driving, I think like any car you drive you get used to it. I have a new m3 and when I jump in it after driving the Camaro for some time, the m3 feels like I’m sitting on top of the car. Get back into the Camaro and it feels like your in the bat mobile. You feel more connected or a part of the Camaro. I do agree with others about the paint, it is thin. Overall I love it-Go GM, you did a great job.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
a huge step up from my Shelby GT 500!

Steven Hassig, 11/02/2017
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

This car has dramatically reset the bar for American muscle cars. The improvement in refinement and livability are truly amazing. i am very satisfied with my purchase and would recommend it to anyone aiming at near supercar performance.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great car great style

Bill, 05/18/2018
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Buy it, drive it, love it. Best sports car for the money hands down. Performs better than cars costing twice as much and absolutely a joy to drive. As far as MPG goes, I did not but it for the gas mileage, but that is something you should conceder if that's important to you. Over all once again, great drivers car you can't go wrong.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2018 ZL1 1LE

Freddy, 05/21/2019
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Out of all performance vehicles I've owned, including motorcycles. This vehicle has given me the most satisfaction, exhilaration and a grin that is hard to remove when done driving for the day. The only way I can describe how it rides is like driving a high end go kart with 650 hp and wide super sticky tires. The engine is the same as in the ZO6 Corvette (LT4 ) sounds awesome! Some say that for a daily driver get the regular ZL1 because the suspension gives you a smoother ride. I say if you want a smoother ride get a Cadillac. You buy a Camaro for the performance, and if you have the means to get into the ultimate Camaro ZL1 1LE buy it . We are living in the times that is like my Dad lived and enjoyed in the late 60s, only today we have more horsepower, superior handling and incredible technology. What a great time to be a car enthusiast.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
