Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Consumer Reviews

12/18/2017 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)

Buyer beware! I bought a new camaro ZL1 earlier this year (March 2017). At a sticker price of almost $70k, it had every option checked off. The car drove great over the first month of ownership. It has been a train wreck ever since. With less than 1700 miles, the engine had to be replaced due to a valve head that broke off the stem in the engine. Since the replacement, I have been to the dealership at least 10 different times for various issues (coolant leaks, audio not coming on, alignment issues etc). Over the 9 months of ownership, it has been at the dealer over 60+ days. I have asked for a replacement and had to go so far as to file a BBB claim to get GM's attention. Still nothing. My first GM purchase and it will likely be my last if this situation is not resolved.