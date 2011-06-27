  1. Home
Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Consumer Reviews

The worst car experience ever

Hameed, 12/18/2017
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
15 of 20 people found this review helpful

Buyer beware! I bought a new camaro ZL1 earlier this year (March 2017). At a sticker price of almost $70k, it had every option checked off. The car drove great over the first month of ownership. It has been a train wreck ever since. With less than 1700 miles, the engine had to be replaced due to a valve head that broke off the stem in the engine. Since the replacement, I have been to the dealership at least 10 different times for various issues (coolant leaks, audio not coming on, alignment issues etc). Over the 9 months of ownership, it has been at the dealer over 60+ days. I have asked for a replacement and had to go so far as to file a BBB claim to get GM's attention. Still nothing. My first GM purchase and it will likely be my last if this situation is not resolved.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Speed Racer

Mike, 06/12/2017
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car drove wonderful. This is a car that was NOT made to go slow. I'm sold. I'm going this weekend to buy a ZL1

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

ZL1 is a true coupe

Michael Skolnick, 08/10/2018
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Any sports car has always tradeoffs. Small back seat is always the norn. Most sports cars or ample or slightly above average in cornering / straight line acceleration / not usually both. The ZL1 is an amazing powerhouse & can handle curves like a top European race car. This is a 6.2 liter, LT4 making 650 horsepower & 650 torque. The car is a blazingly fast. I have the 6 speed manual, some will opt for the 10 speed auto. The car is just a mechanically amazing to drive, it takes whatever you can dish out. The power levels on this car are way above 90% of anything else & can keep up if not surpass cars costing 3x the money. Chevy is amazing what they made with the final product of the ZL1. Truly an engeering marvel.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

review

Doug Hinkle, 02/01/2018
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

very happy with car, zero issues or recalls

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

ZL1

OCTAVIO DEL CASTILLO, 05/27/2017
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
0 of 3 people found this review helpful

Awesome vehicle!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
