Used 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Camaro ZL1
ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,765*
Total Cash Price
$16,286
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,525*
Total Cash Price
$16,606
Camaro Convertible
LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,587*
Total Cash Price
$22,513
LT 2dr Convertible w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,005*
Total Cash Price
$15,967
SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,126*
Total Cash Price
$19,799
SS 2dr Convertible w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,226*
Total Cash Price
$19,001
Camaro Coupe
LS 2dr Coupe w/1LS (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,067*
Total Cash Price
$21,875
LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,447*
Total Cash Price
$22,034
Z/28 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$55,107*
Total Cash Price
$23,152
LT 2dr Coupe w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,946*
Total Cash Price
$18,043
SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$50,167*
Total Cash Price
$21,076
LS 2dr Coupe w/2LS (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,005*
Total Cash Price
$15,967
SS 2dr Coupe w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,407*
Total Cash Price
$20,757
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$826
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$4,386
|Maintenance
|$2,923
|$1,433
|$668
|$2,895
|$4,203
|$12,123
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$896
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,063
|Financing
|$876
|$704
|$521
|$326
|$118
|$2,546
|Depreciation
|$3,003
|$1,341
|$1,193
|$1,071
|$976
|$7,585
|Fuel
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$7,830
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,465
|$6,430
|$5,497
|$7,585
|$8,788
|$38,765
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$948
|$4,472
|Maintenance
|$2,981
|$1,461
|$681
|$2,952
|$4,286
|$12,360
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$913
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,084
|Financing
|$893
|$718
|$531
|$333
|$121
|$2,596
|Depreciation
|$3,062
|$1,368
|$1,217
|$1,092
|$995
|$7,733
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,670
|$6,556
|$5,605
|$7,733
|$8,961
|$39,525
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Camaro Convertible LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$1,286
|$6,063
|Maintenance
|$4,041
|$1,981
|$924
|$4,002
|$5,811
|$16,758
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,238
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,469
|Financing
|$1,211
|$973
|$721
|$451
|$164
|$3,519
|Depreciation
|$4,151
|$1,854
|$1,650
|$1,481
|$1,349
|$10,485
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,467
|$8,889
|$7,598
|$10,485
|$12,149
|$53,587
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Camaro Convertible LT 2dr Convertible w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$912
|$4,300
|Maintenance
|$2,866
|$1,405
|$655
|$2,838
|$4,121
|$11,885
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$878
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,042
|Financing
|$859
|$690
|$511
|$320
|$116
|$2,496
|Depreciation
|$2,944
|$1,315
|$1,170
|$1,050
|$957
|$7,436
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,260
|$6,304
|$5,389
|$7,436
|$8,616
|$38,005
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Camaro Convertible SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,131
|$5,332
|Maintenance
|$3,554
|$1,742
|$812
|$3,519
|$5,110
|$14,737
|Repairs
|$567
|$657
|$768
|$895
|$1,044
|$3,931
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,089
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,292
|Financing
|$1,065
|$856
|$634
|$397
|$144
|$3,095
|Depreciation
|$3,651
|$1,631
|$1,451
|$1,302
|$1,187
|$9,221
|Fuel
|$1,793
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,017
|$9,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,722
|$7,817
|$6,682
|$9,221
|$10,684
|$47,126
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Camaro Convertible SS 2dr Convertible w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$964
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$5,117
|Maintenance
|$3,411
|$1,672
|$779
|$3,377
|$4,904
|$14,143
|Repairs
|$544
|$631
|$737
|$859
|$1,002
|$3,772
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,045
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,240
|Financing
|$1,022
|$821
|$608
|$381
|$138
|$2,970
|Depreciation
|$3,503
|$1,565
|$1,392
|$1,250
|$1,139
|$8,849
|Fuel
|$1,721
|$1,772
|$1,825
|$1,880
|$1,936
|$9,134
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,209
|$7,502
|$6,413
|$8,849
|$10,253
|$45,226
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Camaro Coupe LS 2dr Coupe w/1LS (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$1,249
|$5,891
|Maintenance
|$3,926
|$1,925
|$897
|$3,888
|$5,646
|$16,282
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,203
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,428
|Financing
|$1,177
|$945
|$700
|$438
|$159
|$3,420
|Depreciation
|$4,033
|$1,802
|$1,603
|$1,439
|$1,311
|$10,187
|Fuel
|$1,981
|$2,040
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$10,516
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,056
|$8,636
|$7,383
|$10,187
|$11,804
|$52,067
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Camaro Coupe LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$1,259
|$5,934
|Maintenance
|$3,955
|$1,939
|$904
|$3,916
|$5,687
|$16,401
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,212
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,438
|Financing
|$1,185
|$952
|$705
|$442
|$160
|$3,444
|Depreciation
|$4,063
|$1,815
|$1,615
|$1,449
|$1,321
|$10,262
|Fuel
|$1,995
|$2,055
|$2,117
|$2,180
|$2,245
|$10,593
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,159
|$8,700
|$7,437
|$10,262
|$11,890
|$52,447
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Camaro Coupe Z/28 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,209
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,322
|$6,235
|Maintenance
|$4,156
|$2,037
|$950
|$4,115
|$5,975
|$17,233
|Repairs
|$663
|$769
|$898
|$1,047
|$1,221
|$4,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,273
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,511
|Financing
|$1,246
|$1,001
|$741
|$464
|$168
|$3,619
|Depreciation
|$4,269
|$1,907
|$1,697
|$1,523
|$1,388
|$10,782
|Fuel
|$2,097
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$2,291
|$2,359
|$11,130
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,877
|$9,141
|$7,814
|$10,782
|$12,493
|$55,107
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Camaro Coupe LT 2dr Coupe w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$915
|$942
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,031
|$4,859
|Maintenance
|$3,239
|$1,588
|$740
|$3,207
|$4,657
|$13,430
|Repairs
|$516
|$599
|$699
|$816
|$951
|$3,582
|Taxes & Fees
|$992
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,177
|Financing
|$971
|$780
|$577
|$362
|$131
|$2,820
|Depreciation
|$3,327
|$1,486
|$1,322
|$1,187
|$1,081
|$8,403
|Fuel
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$8,674
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,594
|$7,124
|$6,090
|$8,403
|$9,736
|$42,946
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Camaro Coupe SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$1,204
|$5,676
|Maintenance
|$3,783
|$1,855
|$865
|$3,746
|$5,440
|$15,688
|Repairs
|$603
|$700
|$817
|$953
|$1,111
|$4,184
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,159
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,375
|Financing
|$1,134
|$911
|$675
|$422
|$153
|$3,295
|Depreciation
|$3,886
|$1,736
|$1,544
|$1,386
|$1,263
|$9,816
|Fuel
|$1,909
|$1,965
|$2,025
|$2,086
|$2,148
|$10,132
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,543
|$8,321
|$7,113
|$9,816
|$11,373
|$50,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Camaro Coupe LS 2dr Coupe w/2LS (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$912
|$4,300
|Maintenance
|$2,866
|$1,405
|$655
|$2,838
|$4,121
|$11,885
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$878
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,042
|Financing
|$859
|$690
|$511
|$320
|$116
|$2,496
|Depreciation
|$2,944
|$1,315
|$1,170
|$1,050
|$957
|$7,436
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,260
|$6,304
|$5,389
|$7,436
|$8,616
|$38,005
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Camaro Coupe SS 2dr Coupe w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$5,590
|Maintenance
|$3,726
|$1,827
|$852
|$3,689
|$5,357
|$15,451
|Repairs
|$594
|$689
|$805
|$939
|$1,095
|$4,121
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,141
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,355
|Financing
|$1,117
|$897
|$664
|$416
|$151
|$3,245
|Depreciation
|$3,827
|$1,710
|$1,521
|$1,365
|$1,244
|$9,667
|Fuel
|$1,880
|$1,936
|$1,994
|$2,054
|$2,115
|$9,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,338
|$8,195
|$7,006
|$9,667
|$11,201
|$49,407
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro in Virginia is:not available
