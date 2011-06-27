  1. Home
Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,760
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,760
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,760
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,760
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower323 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,760
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,760
Cyber Gray Rally Stripe Packageyes
White Rally Stripe Packageyes
Gray Hood and Hockey Stripe Packageyes
White Hood and Hockey Stripe Packageyes
Orange Rally Stripe Packageyes
Silver Rally Stripe Packageyes
White Hockey Stripe Packageyes
Black Rally Stripe Packageyes
Rear Vision Packageyes
Black Hockey Stripe Packageyes
Gray Hockey Stripe Packageyes
Black Hood and Hockey Stripe Packageyes
RS Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,760
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,760
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,760
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,760
Audio System w/Navigationyes
Boston Acoustics Systemyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Footwells and Cup Holdersyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Embroidered Center Console Lidyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,760
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,760
premium clothyes
Front head room37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,760
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,760
21" 5-Spoke Polished Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
21" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Silver Accentsyes
Quarter Flaresyes
Compact Spare Tire and Wheelyes
High-Wing Spoileryes
Body-Color Painted Engine Coveryes
19" Bright Aluminum Wheelsyes
21" 5-Spoke Wheels w/Gray Insertsyes
Satin Nickel Finish Fuel Dooryes
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Black Stripesyes
21" 5-Spoke Wheels w/Blade Silver Inserts and Red Flange Stripeyes
21" 5-Spoke Painted Chrome-Plated Race-Inspired Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" x 8.0" Front and 20" x 9.0" Rear Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Blade Spoileryes
Red Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Black Stripesyes
Power Sunroofyes
Body-Color Grilleyes
Argent Color Ground Effects Packageyes
Black Indoor Vehicle Coveryes
Body-Color Ground Effects Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,760
Front track63.7 in.
Length190.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3741 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Height54.2 in.
EPA interior volume93.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width75.5 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,760
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Inferno Orange Metallic
  • Rally Yellow
  • Blue Ray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,760
P245/55R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,760
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,760
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
