Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Consumer Reviews
This car is great
I am a fan of muscle cars and the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is no slacker. The ferocity of the ZL1 is matched by no other car in its class, in my opinion anyways. The 6.2 Liter V8 is a monster to be reckoned with, pumping out 580 horsepower with a 6-speed transmission. This car makes me want to drool! The power doesnt come at a hefty cost, and I mean that in more one way. Not only will you be paying this car off for many, many years with a $54,000 price tag, the ZL1 gets only 14/19 mpg running on premium gas! It will not be much fun never having money, but at least you will be driving a very cool car! I have always loved muscle cars and my favorite all time is the 1970 Chevy Camaro Z28! If I could drive one, or even own one, someday I would be a very happy man! I hope Im as lucky to .(msp52)
Sponsored cars related to the Camaro
Related Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner