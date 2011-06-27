Used 2012 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Consumer Reviews

msp52_uakron , 10/08/2012

3 of 9 people found this review helpful

I am a fan of muscle cars and the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is no slacker. The ferocity of the ZL1 is matched by no other car in its class, in my opinion anyways. The 6.2 Liter V8 is a monster to be reckoned with, pumping out 580 horsepower with a 6-speed transmission. This car makes me want to drool! The power doesnt come at a hefty cost, and I mean that in more one way. Not only will you be paying this car off for many, many years with a $54,000 price tag, the ZL1 gets only 14/19 mpg running on premium gas! It will not be much fun never having money, but at least you will be driving a very cool car! I have always loved muscle cars and my favorite all time is the 1970 Chevy Camaro Z28! If I could drive one, or even own one, someday I would be a very happy man! I hope Im as lucky to .(msp52)