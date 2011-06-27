Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2010 Camaro
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,875
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323/551 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Torque273 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower304 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,875
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Cyber Gray Metallic Stripe Packageyes
Silver Stripe Packageyes
Black Stripe Packageyes
Inferno Orange Interior Accent Trim Packageyes
Gray Hood and Hockey Stripe Packageyes
White Hood and Hockey Stripe Packageyes
White Stripe Packageyes
Black Hood and Hockey Stripe Packageyes
RS Packageyes
Orange Stripe Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,875
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
245 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,875
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,875
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Front head room37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room42.5 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,875
20" x 8" Front and 20" x 9" Rear Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
19" Bright Aluminum Wheelsyes
Compact Spare Tire and Wheelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Front track63.7 in.
Length190.4 in.
Curb weight3741 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.37 cd.
Height54.2 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width75.5 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Exterior Colors
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Inferno Orange Metallic
  • Rally Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Inferno Orange, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,875
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P245/50R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,875
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,875
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
