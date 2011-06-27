Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-5 Griffin 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,385
|$4,490
|$5,151
|Clean
|$3,079
|$4,084
|$4,683
|Average
|$2,466
|$3,274
|$3,748
|Rough
|$1,853
|$2,463
|$2,814
Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-5 Aero 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,301
|$4,426
|$5,099
|Clean
|$3,003
|$4,026
|$4,636
|Average
|$2,405
|$3,227
|$3,711
|Rough
|$1,807
|$2,428
|$2,785
Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-5 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,347
|$4,446
|$5,103
|Clean
|$3,044
|$4,044
|$4,640
|Average
|$2,438
|$3,242
|$3,714
|Rough
|$1,832
|$2,439
|$2,788
Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-5 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,268
|$3,866
|$4,229
|Clean
|$2,972
|$3,517
|$3,845
|Average
|$2,380
|$2,819
|$3,077
|Rough
|$1,789
|$2,121
|$2,310
Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-5 Aero 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,346
|$4,460
|$5,126
|Clean
|$3,043
|$4,057
|$4,661
|Average
|$2,437
|$3,252
|$3,731
|Rough
|$1,831
|$2,447
|$2,800
Estimated values
2009 Saab 9-5 Griffin 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,425
|$4,520
|$5,175
|Clean
|$3,115
|$4,112
|$4,705
|Average
|$2,495
|$3,296
|$3,766
|Rough
|$1,875
|$2,479
|$2,827