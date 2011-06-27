Estimated values
1998 BMW 3 Series 323i 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,673
|$2,894
|$3,558
|Clean
|$1,473
|$2,555
|$3,141
|Average
|$1,072
|$1,875
|$2,308
|Rough
|$671
|$1,196
|$1,476
Estimated values
1998 BMW 3 Series 318ti 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,256
|$2,146
|$2,630
|Clean
|$1,105
|$1,894
|$2,322
|Average
|$804
|$1,391
|$1,706
|Rough
|$503
|$887
|$1,091
Estimated values
1998 BMW 3 Series 328i 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,286
|$3,410
|$4,027
|Clean
|$2,012
|$3,010
|$3,555
|Average
|$1,464
|$2,210
|$2,613
|Rough
|$916
|$1,410
|$1,670
Estimated values
1998 BMW 3 Series 328is 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,643
|$2,557
|$3,057
|Clean
|$1,446
|$2,257
|$2,699
|Average
|$1,053
|$1,657
|$1,984
|Rough
|$659
|$1,057
|$1,268
Estimated values
1998 BMW 3 Series 328i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,514
|$2,407
|$2,894
|Clean
|$1,333
|$2,124
|$2,556
|Average
|$970
|$1,559
|$1,878
|Rough
|$607
|$995
|$1,201
Estimated values
1998 BMW 3 Series 318i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,122
|$1,832
|$2,219
|Clean
|$988
|$1,617
|$1,959
|Average
|$719
|$1,187
|$1,440
|Rough
|$450
|$757
|$920
Estimated values
1998 BMW 3 Series 323is 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,297
|$2,119
|$2,568
|Clean
|$1,142
|$1,870
|$2,267
|Average
|$831
|$1,373
|$1,666
|Rough
|$520
|$876
|$1,065