Estimated values
2012 BMW X3 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,124
|$12,027
|$13,547
|Clean
|$9,654
|$11,457
|$12,875
|Average
|$8,713
|$10,317
|$11,529
|Rough
|$7,773
|$9,178
|$10,183
Estimated values
2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,868
|$10,625
|$12,024
|Clean
|$8,456
|$10,121
|$11,427
|Average
|$7,632
|$9,114
|$10,233
|Rough
|$6,808
|$8,107
|$9,038