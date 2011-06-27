Used 2005 Chevrolet Blazer SUV Consumer Reviews

Great SUV for single guy. J.POWERS , 05/15/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this Blazer in April, 2009 with 56,000 miles. Now it has 81,000 miles on it. Have no complaints. I love the 4.3 L vortec v6 and 4-spd. At with od. The body & interior are great. I don't have many riders in back seats, so I flip them down for excellent cargo space. I live at the beach, but travel to the n. C. Mountains frequently. My Blazer does everything I need and more. All accessories work great, and the ride is good. I love the ride height, the acceleration, the ease of parking, etc. For a person looking for an average SUV without the high price tag and high insurance rate, this is a good choice. There is nothing bad I can say about my Blazer. I am very pleased with it. Report Abuse

CHEVY BLAZER ZR2 ROCKS! CHRISTOPHER MCGUIRE , 12/28/2004 7 of 7 people found this review helpful THE CHEVY BLAZER ZR2 IS BY FAR THE TOUGHEST VEHICLE I'VE EVER DRIVEN. WHO CARES ABOUT GAS MILEAGE I WILL NEVER GET STUCK IN THIS VEHICLE. iT MIGHT NOT BE A LUXURY VEHICLE BUT DAMN ITS COOL. BRING YOUR CRV OUT OFFRADING AND I'LL PULL YOU OUT WHEN YOU GET STUCK. cRV,ESCAPES HAVE NOTHING ON THIS VEHICLE....BRING IT!!

Great vehicle!!! taidif , 01/14/2014 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I have an 2005 Blazer and I haven't had any problems with it! It's my first vehicle and I love it! Has plenty of power, reliability and there is no rust at all!! I have 160000 thousand miles on it and it drives like it's an brand new vehicle. I think the reviews are a little off because this vehicle has no problems at all! I recommend this vehicle to anyone!

A great Suv campbell , 09/06/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my 2005 blazer a month ago. its a fun suv to drive. I took it off roding the first day i bought it. It handles better than most of my viechels do going through creeks.