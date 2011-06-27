  1. Home
Used 2003 Chevrolet Blazer SUV Consumer Reviews

5(29%)4(40%)3(20%)2(9%)1(2%)
3.9
55 reviews
Bought it with 1Mile on it back in 2003

indiabradster, 08/12/2013
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I take care of my cars. I can say this one has taken care of me. Comfy ride, in the 10 years that I've owned it, minus the normal wear and tear items I've replaced the fuel injection spider ($1000 repair). I needed to replace all the ball joints for inspection, which I did myself this weekend. Add up all the repairs at normal garage costs, $3000 in 10 years. That's great.

Report Abuse

Very Satisfied

Very Satisfied, 09/16/2008
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

We bought this SUV used in 2005 for hauling building materials. It was the only SUV with a rear gate that folded down to extend the bed for loading lumber. We love the rear gate & having 4 doors. It is so convenient! We get at least 20 mpg & the only problem was a wiper that came loose & needed to be tightened. We change the oil every 3000 mi and the vehicle has given us no problems. I had to write after reading other unfavorable comments. The vehicle has been so good that I wanted readers to have a balanced view.

Report Abuse

One Of The Best SUV's Ever Made.

K to the L, 12/30/2005
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

This is the first Blazer I ever owned, however I've been around numerous Blazers throughout my life, and they really are good solid SUV's. I do agree that ever since the Trailblazer came along the Blazer is not respected the way it was back in the day, and it still should be. The engine and drivetrain are tough and were tuned for truck work. If you are looking for a reliable, dependable, solid, smooth running vehicle that has 4-wheel drive with a low price, the Blazer deserves a test drive. I probably would have purchased the Trailblazer since it is a bigger vehicle, however I don't care for the Vortec 4200 aluminum inline-6 as I feel that it will not hold up as good over time as the 4.3 does

Report Abuse

Love my ZR2!

dufmoney, 10/26/2011
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have put over 100,000 KMs on my 2003 Blazer ZR2 (current odometer reads 206,000 KMs) and the only thing other than maintenance I have ever had to do was the head gasket. This is is a fault on a lot of Chevy/GM vehicles from these years. She is so reliable though! Other than the tailgate squeak, which I am in the process of fixing, I have no complaints with this fast accelerating, smooth off-road driving, snow loving vehicle! If you want fuel economy, buy a Prius (lame). If you want a vehicle that is extremely reliable and comfortable, than buy a Blazer.

Report Abuse

Happy with my Blazer

Bill, 09/05/2016
LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used with 17k in 2005 for $17k. It now has 224k and still runs well. I've had a few problems but that's to be expected through the life of a vehicle. It still gets over 21 miles to the gallon on the interstate and runs very well. The paint (white) has held up well and the interior is solid. I have zero complaints. Maintenance has been intake manifold gasket, alternator, A/C compressor, ball joints, and a transmission electronic module. None of these were devastating and occurred at reasonable mileage. I will not sell it. It is now only worth around $2500 - $3000 on the street but it is worth much more than that to me. The 4 wheel drive is excellent. This thing will go in the snow. I'm easily out when most people are stuck at home. I gave it a four because anything can be improved. GM did good on this.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Research Similar Vehicles