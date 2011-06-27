Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252/324 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length183.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5400 lbs.
Curb weight4114 lbs.
Gross weight5360 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height64.2 in.
Maximum payload1236 lbs.
Wheel base107 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Mist Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Majestic Red Metallic
  • Medium Sage Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P235/70R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
