Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,905
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|17
|15
|Total Seating
|6
|6
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,905
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|no
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|no
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|part time 4WD
|yes
|no
|no
|on demand 4WD
|no
|no
|yes
|Center locking differential
|no
|no
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,905
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/18 mpg
|15/20 mpg
|14/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|252/324 mi.
|270/360 mi.
|252/324 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18 gal.
|18 gal.
|18 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|17
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,905
|Torque
|250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.5 ft.
|36.6 ft.
|39.5 ft.
|Valves
|12
|12
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,905
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|no
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,905
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|6 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,905
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote trunk release
|no
|no
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|no
|no
|yes
|cruise control
|no
|no
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|cargo net
|no
|no
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,905
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,905
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|no
|yes
|external temperature display
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,905
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|split-bench front seats
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|premium cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|bucket front seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,905
|Rear head room
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.3 in.
|51.3 in.
|51.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.3 in.
|36.3 in.
|36.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,905
|Length
|183.3 in.
|183.3 in.
|183.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5400 lbs.
|5700 lbs.
|5400 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4114 lbs.
|3718 lbs.
|4114 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5360 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|5360 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.5 in.
|7.5 in.
|7.5 in.
|Height
|64.2 in.
|64.3 in.
|64.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|1236 lbs.
|1282 lbs.
|1236 lbs.
|Wheel base
|107 in.
|107 in.
|107 in.
|Width
|67.8 in.
|67.8 in.
|67.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,905
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,905
|15 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P235/70R15 tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,905
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,905
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
