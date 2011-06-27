  1. Home
Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Blazer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,905
See Blazer Inventory
Starting MSRP
$24,905
See Blazer Inventory
Starting MSRP
$29,260
See Blazer Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151715
Total Seating665
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,905
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Starting MSRP
$29,260
automatic locking hubsyesnoyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyesnoyes
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyesnono
on demand 4WDnonoyes
Center locking differentialnonoyes
mechanical center differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,905
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Starting MSRP
$29,260
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg15/20 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252/324 mi.270/360 mi.252/324 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.18 gal.18 gal.
Combined MPG151715
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,905
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Starting MSRP
$29,260
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.36.6 ft.39.5 ft.
Valves121212
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,905
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Starting MSRP
$29,260
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyesno
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,905
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Starting MSRP
$29,260
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesno
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,905
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Starting MSRP
$29,260
Air conditioningyesyesyes
Passenger vanity mirroryesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
remote trunk releasenonoyes
overhead console with storagenonoyes
cruise controlnonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
cargo netnonoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
front and rear reading lightsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,905
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Starting MSRP
$29,260
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsnonoyes
remote keyless power door locksnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,905
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Starting MSRP
$29,260
tachometeryesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassnonoyes
external temperature displaynonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,905
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Starting MSRP
$29,260
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
split-bench front seatsyesyesno
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
clothyesyesno
premium clothnonoyes
bucket front seatsnonoyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,905
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Starting MSRP
$29,260
Rear head room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.36.3 in.36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,905
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Starting MSRP
$29,260
Length183.3 in.183.3 in.183.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5400 lbs.5700 lbs.5400 lbs.
Curb weight4114 lbs.3718 lbs.4114 lbs.
Gross weight5360 lbs.5000 lbs.5360 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.7.5 in.7.5 in.
Height64.2 in.64.3 in.64.2 in.
Maximum payload1236 lbs.1282 lbs.1236 lbs.
Wheel base107 in.107 in.107 in.
Width67.8 in.67.8 in.67.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,905
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Starting MSRP
$29,260
Exterior Colors
  • Black Mist Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Medium Sage Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Black Mist Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Medium Sage Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Black Mist Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Majestic Red Metallic
  • Medium Sage Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,905
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Starting MSRP
$29,260
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P235/70R15 tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,905
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Starting MSRP
$29,260
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,905
Starting MSRP
$24,905
Starting MSRP
$29,260
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Blazer InventorySee Blazer InventorySee Blazer Inventory

