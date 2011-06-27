Used 1991 Chevrolet Blazer SUV Consumer Reviews
old faithful
I bought this vehicle from an orthodox priest so perhaps it is blessed? it starts and runs and goes anywhere. Given the age, mileage and price of $800 I am shocked that it only needed a new water pump and some shocks. Super reliable. I intend to keep it for a long long time. Any 18 year old car that is this faithful and great on snow is a keeper. The 4.3 liter v6 is maybe detroits best ever 6. Transmission still flawless. The upholstery is still good. The cv boot has been replaced and u joints should probably be hit now... But a great steady reliable piece of moving metal. Really needs a better stereo though.... No cd player!
Thanks Chevrolet
This truck has gone through a lot and it can handle whatever you dishout. Good for travel in or out-of-town. One of the better Chevys in the market for that year.
