Used 2010 Chevrolet Aveo Sedan Consumer Reviews
Meh
I wish I took the time to search for a better car but I was desperate. It was the cheapest car at the time but it is definitely not worth what you pay. I have a 2010 aveo and if you have a choice I would say DO NOT BUY THIS CAR!!! I got mine used in 2014 with 73,000 miles, it was about six months before something went wrong. Now, the car has a new problem every single month. (that is not an exaggeration) Let me just say that is car was made very poorly and very cheaply. First, it was the tube that connects to the mass airflow sensor. The tube was cracked but you could only buy the tube with the mass airflow sensor and GM was the ONLY place you could buy it. A huge scam if you ask me. They wanted $300 for the piece of plastic. I got it at a junk yard for $20. (Thanks BoBo) I had to replace two wheel baring$$. Had to get a new thermostat The AC no longer works, its a $900 fix Blubs have to be replaced because they are on all day. Had to replace all spark plugs Mechanics tell me the transmission fluid is brown as well as the break fluid. There is problem more that I simply forgot. Granted, the person who had the car before me may not have maintained it but I have come to really regret the purchase of this vehicle. I cannot wait to trade it in but it is going to cost me. I hope this review stops someone from buying this car.
A Good Little Car
I've had my 2010 Chevy Aveo for 3 years now (I bought it new) and I love it. Yeah, it's not powerful and it's not the most beautiful thing on the road but I don't think it's any uglier than the rest of these new, weird looking vehicles. I like the interior, it's plenty roomy enough, I've done a couple cross country moves with me, my husband and three dogs (and all our stuff). It's super efficient, which is the most important to me. I can't afford $80 - $100 + a week to get around. I can fill up for about $40 and that gets me almost 300 miles. It's never ever given me any problems, except the driver's seat fabric has a rip from wear and tear, I guess. Make sure to change the oil, it'll last.
good deal for the price
I bought this car used with 48 thousand on it. It has a 1.6 liter engine. No engine repair has been needed. I was surprised by how roomy this compact car is. I get the mpg that was advertised. The car handles well. The 100 thousand 5 year powertrain warranty and rust protection warranty are big pluses that attracted me to purchase. This car is very basic with no frills like power locks or windows, blue tooth, cruise control, or GPS. The stereo system is average. The exterior design to me looks sleek. I would recommend this car to my friends.
For the Price its a great car!
I have had my car for over a year now. Can't beat the price! I had to fix the a/c in it and replace the thermostat. However car runs great. Don't worry about people saying it has no power. I have no issues getting it up and going. When I went to buy it I was looking into a Mazda. This just for my budget better also as a owner of a 09 Chevy Cobalt. I am a huge Chevy fan. Best two cars I have ever owned.
What a deal!
I bought this car in Los Angeles for $8795 brand new. $9600 out the door. You just can't beat the value. As for the gas mileage, I drove round trip from San Diego to Lake Tahoe and got a consistent 34-35 mpg. I have noticed a sharp decline when city driving more like 25-29. People need to rate this car by its VALUE. If you are paying $10k for a new car you cant expect it to look or preform like a $30k. But for the price this car has far exceeded my expectations. Perfect eco car or commuter.
