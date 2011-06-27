Used 2010 Chevrolet Aveo Hatchback Consumer Reviews
It has very few shortcomings for the type of car it's generally classified as.
After three months of pouring $80 of gas into a 2008 Jeep Liberty, I headed up a car hunt with a top priority on fuel efficiency. I ended up with a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo, and it surprised me in so many pleasant ways. It's a very effective little car, and then some. Despite some irritating features such as on star and day running lights, the car is extremely fun to drive. It glides like an eagle, quickly and quietly. Its powerful, both mechanically and electrically, and it uses a very intelligent design. It's pretty tough and durable for its size. It looks a little less sharp than average for its size and type, but its roomy, comfortable, and reliable. I would recommend it, very highly.
What a piece of junk
Bought this car back in Jan 2010 to use as my daily commuter car. I was comparing to Fit, Versa, Yaris, and Accent. I picked the Chevy because of the low price and lots of incentives. I must say now that i am truly regretting it, I should have spent more and bought the fit. You really do get what you pay for. This car struggles to even get to 40 mph and the 4 spd auto is just lackluster. The check engine light came out 4 times in the 20,000 miles i put on it. Dealer keeps telling me the gas cap is loose and i know i clicked it at least 3 times. Gets 24 mpg overall and that is pathetic. Interior looks and feel cheap, can't hide the fact that its a cheap car. Already lost 5 grand in value, very sad
Substandard Air conditioning
I liked the car until I got into the heat of the summer. When two or more people are in the car the AC doesn't cool the car when you are doing stop and go driving. I live in Las Vegas and the car is uncomfortable in the afternoon heat. The dealership told me that that is the way it is! My gas mileage has dropped to 25 mpg. The sight lines are surprisingly poor also. The large support columns block a lot of your vision.
Great Car
I cannot be happier with this car! I have the 1LT with Black Metallic paint, XM Radio, rear spoiler, driver convenience package, driver information center, anti-lock brakes, air conditioning, and automatic transmission. The car is extremely quiet both inside and out. All the doors shut with a luxury sound (unlike the tin can sound on other economy cars). Fuel mileage is great - - I average 36-40 MPG @ 68 MPH on the highway depending on wind direction/terrain. In the city the average is more like 29 MPG. Visability out of all windows is great. For me their is no blind spots. With OnStar and a supurb warranty (100K powertrain) you cannot go wrong!
Big inside! Bad MPG.
I bought my Aveo5 LT 60 days ago and now i feel i can submit a good review. The vehicle is super spacious inside for such a small car. The fit and finish overall is good. All is hard plastic but soft to the touch and are low gloss. I have the 2LT package with sunroof, rims, cruise, fog lights, and "leather" seats. No abs though. Stereo sounds decent and armrest is good. Car drives smooth and seats are comfortable. Hatchback design helps when need to carry large boxes. Headlights are strong and visibility is very good. MPG is a major issue with this cars. 22 city is simply unacceptable. Full tank gives me merely 250-280 miles.
