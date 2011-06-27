Used 2008 Chevrolet Aveo Sedan Consumer Reviews
Not bad for the money
We bought this car in June of this year as a commuter. We then used it for a 32 hundred mile trip through Northern Ontario where gas prices average about $1.08 a liter.($4.18 a U S gallon). Cost us $95 to drive from South of Ottawa to Thunder Bay, a distance of over 1100 miles. Had no problems on the semi Alpine grades and never got below 4th gear. Drove 10 hours a day and no back ache, most comfortable seats on the little car market and the air worked well but sucked power from the slightly too small engine. I have had Kia, Toyata, Ford and even a Russian Lada but this is the most comfortable car we have ever owned including our current Oldsmobile. 4000 miles on it in 3 weeks,love it.
won't buy a chevy again
I have my aveo for 4 years now and only have 32, 000 miles on it. I have had nothing put issues with this cars electrical system. First my tire pressure light comes on all the time, now I have my oil light come on and off. I was told by the dealer that it is a sensor problem and they cost 257.00. Now my check engine light is on. Of course this is the same problem. This sensor will cost 357.00. So far I have not fixed them and not sure I will. I will have the car paid off in may of next year, then its so long piece of crap car.
3rd Aveo and loving it!
I am not sure if some people get lemons, but we are on our 3rd Aveo and have never had a significant problem. I have had both LS and LT models. I now have an automatic LT sedan and average 30 mpg's combined city/highway on a regular basis. I drive normally most of the time but I suspect some people who complain about MPG's just really drive their cars way too hard. I get excellent deals from my dealer and commute 60 miles a day making this car a real money saver. Due to the lower cost of the car I spend much less overall on this car than my friends who but imports in the same class.
The worst car since the Yugo
We have had nothing but trouble with this car since we bought it in 2008. The cruise control stopped working (again), it gets horrible gas mileage, overheats, the odd sized tires are expensive and wear out fast because it won't stay aligned, horrible road noise, and half the time I press the gas pedal and nothing happens, this car is three years old and it runs like a 30 year old car. I doubt I'll even be able trade it until it gets paid off. This is an embarrasment for the US auto industry and my wife and I are now looking for a foriegn car. I don't want to but I won't buy another chevy again for sure.
my wheels
Love my white Chevy Aveo that i have had for over 5 years. But was told i need a timing belt at a cost of $550 my car drives great but they were changing my oil pan gasket and noticed my belt was starting to fray. I was surprised because my car runs really good. I have 75000 miles on it. What if i wouldnt have gotten gasket changed i would never have known til it was too late. Not happy about this
