Used 2004 Chevrolet Aveo Sedan Consumer Reviews

2004 chevy aveo automatic brenneman00 , 11/10/2011 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought a 2004 chevy aveo. around 56,000 miles, the timing belt broke once. so i got a good deal on a wrecked aveo motor and i replace the whole motor $800 including motor and labor. Around 17,000 miles more, the water pump dropped, breaking the timing belt once again. then i paid $1000 and had to have the whole motor rebuilt. and there is still a bunch of problems. i do not recommand this car at all. its been nothing but problems. Report Abuse

143K and counting brennick , 06/29/2012 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I don't know what all the bad press is on this car. I bought mine new in June of 2004 and have been totally pleased with it. It handles well, is quite peppy when I'm by myself, and has incredible room both inside (amazing head room) and in the trunk. I get 27-28 mpg in town and have gone over 40 on the highway 40 when I'm solo. With the 5 speed tranny it is a blast to drive in the mountains of Oregon and Idaho. I put a hitch on mine and can comfortably pull a small boat and still get in the low 30's for gas mileage. The only thing I've done is replace the timing belt as routine maintenance and the water pump as my mechanic noticed it was starting to leak just a bit. I love this little car! Report Abuse

2004 Chevy Aveo Automatic Sedan mtngirl4 , 08/06/2014 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I'm shocked at all the bad reviews with this car. My hubbie and I bought this car used at a dealership with just under 29,000 km on it. The dealership changed the fuel pump before we bought it (had been sitting in a garage for a while). They only thing that was a problem was in the first year the breaks locked and we had to have it towed. We had to replace all the break pads. Report Abuse

Do Not Recommend rachelwww , 11/07/2012 7 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this car at 57000 miles. The timing belt broke at 79000, apparently timing belts in this car like to murder themselves and the cars engine in the process. with a price tag of $1500-2200 to fix. This problem came along with other repairs that should not have had to be done in accordance with annual maintenance on the car, such as the air intake replacement and replacing and fixing various other cheaply made parts, the repair costs for this car have nearly outweighed the cost of it in the first place. Also it took me a week to find the cupholder. NOT a user friendly vehicle. Report Abuse