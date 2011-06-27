  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Aveo
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet Aveo
  5. Used 2004 Chevrolet Aveo Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Chevrolet Aveo Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Aveo
5(61%)4(24%)3(11%)2(1%)1(3%)
4.4
106 reviews
Write a review
See all Aveos for sale
List Price
$3,900
Used Aveo for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...22

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2004 chevy aveo automatic

brenneman00, 11/10/2011
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I bought a 2004 chevy aveo. around 56,000 miles, the timing belt broke once. so i got a good deal on a wrecked aveo motor and i replace the whole motor $800 including motor and labor. Around 17,000 miles more, the water pump dropped, breaking the timing belt once again. then i paid $1000 and had to have the whole motor rebuilt. and there is still a bunch of problems. i do not recommand this car at all. its been nothing but problems.

Report Abuse

143K and counting

brennick, 06/29/2012
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

I don't know what all the bad press is on this car. I bought mine new in June of 2004 and have been totally pleased with it. It handles well, is quite peppy when I'm by myself, and has incredible room both inside (amazing head room) and in the trunk. I get 27-28 mpg in town and have gone over 40 on the highway 40 when I'm solo. With the 5 speed tranny it is a blast to drive in the mountains of Oregon and Idaho. I put a hitch on mine and can comfortably pull a small boat and still get in the low 30's for gas mileage. The only thing I've done is replace the timing belt as routine maintenance and the water pump as my mechanic noticed it was starting to leak just a bit. I love this little car!

Report Abuse

2004 Chevy Aveo Automatic Sedan

mtngirl4, 08/06/2014
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

I'm shocked at all the bad reviews with this car. My hubbie and I bought this car used at a dealership with just under 29,000 km on it. The dealership changed the fuel pump before we bought it (had been sitting in a garage for a while). They only thing that was a problem was in the first year the breaks locked and we had to have it towed. We had to replace all the break pads.

Report Abuse

Do Not Recommend

rachelwww, 11/07/2012
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought this car at 57000 miles. The timing belt broke at 79000, apparently timing belts in this car like to murder themselves and the cars engine in the process. with a price tag of $1500-2200 to fix. This problem came along with other repairs that should not have had to be done in accordance with annual maintenance on the car, such as the air intake replacement and replacing and fixing various other cheaply made parts, the repair costs for this car have nearly outweighed the cost of it in the first place. Also it took me a week to find the cupholder. NOT a user friendly vehicle.

Report Abuse

Do not buy this car.

Alexz1105, 04/09/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The problems every Aveo owner is venting on (timing belt) happened to myself as well. I was on my way home after work and all of sudden my car stopped. Turns out the timing belt busted causing me to have to get another used engine since the valves were bent, and the head gasket was blown. Which cost me a total of $2300.00, now after that pricey repair I had to have my fuel module repaired plus, my O2 sensor which costs me another $700. It's heartbreaking because I figured it's a Chevrolet product and they are a reliable brand. But the more I read about this car I find its manufacturer is Daewoo. Who the heck are they? Case in Point don't buy this car get a Toyota, Yaris.

Report Abuse
12345...22
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Aveos for sale

Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Aveo Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles