Used 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 LS Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Avalanche
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403/527 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room62.0 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65.0 in.
Curb weight5651 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Angle of approach27.4 degrees
Maximum payload1349 lbs.
Angle of departure23.8 degrees
Length221.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.8 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunburst Orange II Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Black
  • Bermuda Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray/Dark Charcoal
  • Tan/Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
