Used 1998 Chevrolet Astro Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Astro
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg14/18 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/450.0 mi.350.0/450.0 mi.350.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG161616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front hip room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Front shoulder room64.0 in.64.0 in.64.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.9 in.60.9 in.60.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity170 cu.ft.170 cu.ft.170 cu.ft.
Length189.8 in.189.8 in.189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight4197 lbs.4427 lbs.4427 lbs.
Gross weight5950 lbs.6100 lbs.6100 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.6.8 in.6.8 in.
Height76.0 in.76.0 in.76.0 in.
Maximum payload1753.0 lbs.1673.0 lbs.1673.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.2 in.111.2 in.111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.77.5 in.77.5 in.
