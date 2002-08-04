Used 1998 Chevrolet Astro for Sale Near Me

  • 1998 Chevrolet Astro LS
    used

    1998 Chevrolet Astro LS

    127,015 miles

    $4,501

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Astro LS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Astro LS

    233,196 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Astro LS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Astro LS

    127,490 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,850

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Astro LS
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Astro LS

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Government Use

    $2,300

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Astro in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Astro

    164,474 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,200

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Astro in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Astro

    136,301 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,997

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Astro in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Astro

    105,043 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,450

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Astro in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Astro

    80,365 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,279

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Astro in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Astro

    200,733 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,950

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Astro in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Astro

    87,874 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,998

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Astro

Overall Consumer Rating
3.829 Reviews
  • 5
    (31%)
  • 4
    (38%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (3%)
1997 Astro Conversion
macboy9999,04/08/2002
I would not recomend this van to anyone. We have 60,000 miles as of 3/02. So far the air went out twice, the motor was replaced 6 months after purchase, the front tierods and bushings need to be replaced the gas guage does not work the brakes were replaced last year. The serpentine belt has been replaced a year ago and it still makes a loud noise. They say we need another new one. This van has been garaged since we bought it. My wife drives it 40 miles a day to the train station, so most of othe miles are highway. I purchased it new in 1997 for $28,900 It was the top of the line TV VCR ect. If you are looking to purchase an Astro I would say Don't!!!.
