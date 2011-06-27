Used 1997 Chevrolet Astro Minivan Consumer Reviews

What's not to like rjerryc , 06/01/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Of course, there are those who think every vehicle should be custom built to do everything they personally want. They want 50 mpg and capacity to haul the biggest load imaginable. Very good van - built on a truck chassis and the engine has plenty of power to tow a good sized trailer (5,500 lbs). Lots of driver and passenger comforts-armrests, etc. Easy to drive even when towing a big load. It's not a Ford F-350 so don't expect that! Great van, bigger than a mini-van and a lot better. Report Abuse

Stay Away from Astro and GMC Products Astro Owner , 08/02/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The Astro Van has known manufacturing defects that GMC/Chev. have not addressed which include, the side window not locking in an open position, transmission slippage, idler arm defects which result in early wear of tires. This is a poorly built, low volume vehicle that either needs to be pulled from assembly or fixed. Report Abuse

TRANSMISSION CAROL MONTOYA , 05/01/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS,MEVERY YEAR, THE ELECTRICAL, GAS PEDAL STICKS, THE TIRES ARE FACTORY ONLY. Report Abuse

A Real Lemon But Love It Anyway! Pam Waugh , 01/16/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful EVERYTHING has been replaced early and often. Maintained by the book at dealership. My 3rd Astro and will likely get another. This must be a lemon but I love it anyway. It's cost a fortune to repair but had extended warranty for alot of the repairs. But can't seem to get out of the dealership for less than $600 a pop. But it's the perfect sized van for my needs! Just wish it was more reliable. Do wish they had a 4th door though. Report Abuse