Used 1997 Chevrolet Astro Minivan Consumer Reviews

5(27%)4(40%)3(13%)2(20%)1(0%)
3.7
30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

What's not to like

rjerryc, 06/01/2009
Of course, there are those who think every vehicle should be custom built to do everything they personally want. They want 50 mpg and capacity to haul the biggest load imaginable. Very good van - built on a truck chassis and the engine has plenty of power to tow a good sized trailer (5,500 lbs). Lots of driver and passenger comforts-armrests, etc. Easy to drive even when towing a big load. It's not a Ford F-350 so don't expect that! Great van, bigger than a mini-van and a lot better.

Stay Away from Astro and GMC Products

Astro Owner, 08/02/2003
The Astro Van has known manufacturing defects that GMC/Chev. have not addressed which include, the side window not locking in an open position, transmission slippage, idler arm defects which result in early wear of tires. This is a poorly built, low volume vehicle that either needs to be pulled from assembly or fixed.

TRANSMISSION

CAROL MONTOYA, 05/01/2002
TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS,MEVERY YEAR, THE ELECTRICAL, GAS PEDAL STICKS, THE TIRES ARE FACTORY ONLY.

A Real Lemon But Love It Anyway!

Pam Waugh, 01/16/2004
EVERYTHING has been replaced early and often. Maintained by the book at dealership. My 3rd Astro and will likely get another. This must be a lemon but I love it anyway. It's cost a fortune to repair but had extended warranty for alot of the repairs. But can't seem to get out of the dealership for less than $600 a pop. But it's the perfect sized van for my needs! Just wish it was more reliable. Do wish they had a 4th door though.

The Hat Trick Van

gus loves it, 10/10/2008
Love these vans, my third one. The 88 went 360,000, 94 AWD still strong at 455,000. I have been told mileage would drop of on these Vortecs, but I just pulled 21mpg on recent trip (8 hrs). Lots of power (190hp?), great reliablity, rides great. I don't know of a better buy for your money. Rides like a car ,hauls like a truck. Wife is confident with AWD. The EXT AWD hugs the road in windy conditions, much better that the 2WD.

